Khaleda returns home after health check-up



BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia went to Evercare Hospital in the capital on Monday for health

check-up.



Khaleda's personal physician Prof AZM Zahid Hussain told the Daily Observer, "Madam has been taken to the hospital for her routine health check-up on the advice of the medical board."



After completing the check-up she went back to home around 7.00pm.



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Chairperson's Adviser Aman Ullah Aman, her younger brother Shamim Eskander, Women's Party President Afroza Abbas and Chairperson's Special Assistant Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas were accompanied her among others.



Khaleda is undergoing treatment under a medical board headed by Prof Shahabuddin Talukder, Cardiologist of Evercare Hospital.



The 77-year-old former Prime Minister has been suffering from arthritis, diabetes, kidney, heart complications, lung, eye and dental problems for many years.



