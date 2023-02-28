Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 February, 2023, 1:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

DU to probe Proctorial Team members' extortion

Published : Tuesday, 28 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
DU Correspondent


The Dhaka University (DU) authorities have taken the incidents of extortions from makeshift shops on the campus, which occurred by a section of its Proctorial Mobile Team members into account.

University Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani told the Daily Observer, "We have taken it into account. We will investigate the incidents."

He further said that he would meet Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman to address the issue.

Talking to this correspondent, Prof Akhtaruzzaman said, "None will be spared if anyone is involved in such activities. Proctor will look into the matter."

A recent report published in this daily showed that a section of DU Proctorial Mobile Team members make over Tk 50 lakhs of extortion money from over 300 makeshift shops, illegally stalled at different spots on the campus.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BCL leader, four activists expelled from dormitory
Curtain falls on Ekushey Book Fair today
UN chief slams 'climate-wrecking' firms at human rights body
Khaleda returns home after health check-up
DU to probe Proctorial Team members' extortion
Sending Noor Chowdhury back not a political issue in Canada: Sajjan
Argentina reopens embassy in Dhaka after 45yrs
Memories of Selim-Delwar left to decay at DU


Latest News
Bangladesh wants inclusion in Mercosur: Momen
Bangladesh ahead of US in many cases of transparency: Hasan
Canada remains Bangladesh's strong partner tackling Rohingya crisis: Sajjan
Man's throat-slit body stuffed in sack found in Noakhali
Man sentenced to life term for releasing objectionable images of housewife
Run OMS through cards: PM
Khaleda undergoes health check-up at Evercare, returns home
'Chattogram Research Festival' held at CU
British High Commission hosts England, Bangladesh cricket teams
Trader killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Most Read News
BM Container Depot at Ctg introduces world class safety standard
CPJ, rights groups demand to stop harassment of journalist Rozina
HC orders ACC to probe MP Golap's houses in US
Khaleda Zia to be taken to hospital this afternoon
Argentina foreign minister in Dhaka
Fatullah fire: Burnt wife dies, husband in critical condition
Girl dies, 4 injured as truck smashes car in Cumilla
India's Congress for resolving water sharing issue with Bangladesh
Ex-OC Pradeep's wife denied bail
Italy migrant boat capsize death toll rises to 59
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft