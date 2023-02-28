DU to probe Proctorial Team members' extortion



The Dhaka University (DU) authorities have taken the incidents of extortions from makeshift shops on the campus, which occurred by a section of its Proctorial Mobile Team members into account.



University Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani told the Daily Observer, "We have taken it into account. We will investigate the incidents."



He further said that he would meet Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman to address the issue.



Talking to this correspondent, Prof Akhtaruzzaman said, "None will be spared if anyone is involved in such activities. Proctor will look into the matter."



A recent report published in this daily showed that a section of DU Proctorial Mobile Team members make over Tk 50 lakhs of extortion money from over 300 makeshift shops, illegally stalled at different spots on the campus.



