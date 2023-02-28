Sending Noor Chowdhury back not a political issue in Canada: Sajjan

The visiting Canadian Minister of International Development responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency, Harjit S Sajjan told a joint press briefing at State Guest House Padma on Monday that sending Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's killer Noor Chowdhury back to Bangladesh was not a political issue in Canada.



He said that it was a separate issue dependent on the judiciary in Canada.



"Bangladesh Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister raised the issue to send back Noor Chowdhury, but as per Canadian law no political government can deal with the issue, it fully depends on the country's judiciary system, which is an independent entity," he said.



Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen was present at the news briefing.



Bangladesh repeatedly requested Canada to send back Noor Chowdhury to execute court verdict in Bangladesh.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also raised the issue at Friday's meeting with the Canadian minister.



The fugitive killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman include: former Lieutenant Colonel Khandaker Abdur Rashid, SHBM Noor Chowdhury, Shariful Haque Dalim, Rashed Chowdhury, and Risaldar Moslehuddin.



According to the government, Noor Chowdhury lives in Canada while Rashed Chowdhury in the United States.



Both the ministers said that they discussed the Canada-Bangladesh development partnership, which began more than 50 years ago, based on mutual respect, strengthening national capacities and empowering the most vulnerable.



Sajjan reiterated Canada's support to Bangladesh in responding to the health and economic implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.



He said Canada and Bangladesh enjoy a long-standing relationship, strengthened by development cooperation, growing trade, people-to-people links and Canada's commitment to support the Rohingya crisis.

He acknowledged that the repatriation of Rohingyas to their place of origin was a 'collective responsibility' and assured Bangladesh of Canada's continued support.



Sajjan said that they kept their discussion on the Rohingya issue open with various countries.

He appreciated Bangladesh's humanitarian gesture and generosity in providing shelter to Rohingyas.



At their meeting, they also discussed new areas of cooperation, aligned with Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy and strategy to respond to the Rohingya crisis and the situation in Myanmar. In addition, they spoke about the importance of food security and ways Canada and Bangladesh can cooperate in these areas.



Looking ahead, Minister Sajjan and Prime Minister Hasina agreed to continue to work to strengthen the long-standing bilateral relationship between their countries and continue their collaboration on issues of mutual concern.



Sajjan mentioned that Sheikh Hasina said that Bangladesh was setting up 100 special economic zones across the country. The Canadian investors can invest in the economic zones to build agro-processing industries or any other industry, she said.



She said that her government put emphasis on the development of the agro-processing industry to export processed foods alongside meeting the local demand.



Noting that Bangladesh -- a small country with a large population, the PM said that her government had been trying to boost crop production to feed the people and export the surplus or use it to assist other countries.



She said that Bangladesh was largely successful as its scientists had been able to develop many high yielding varieties of crops.



A huge area which once remained uncultivated in the country, particularly in the southern region, have been brought under the plough thanks to the development of saline, drought and water-tolerant crops, she added.



Sajjan will also engage with various officials on shared priorities such as climate action, food security, green and inclusive growth, disaster response and readiness, and advancing gender equality.



"Our world is facing the effects of climate change and food insecurity, as well as increasing humanitarian needs. I look forward to working with my counterparts and many partners over the coming days to discuss how we can continue to work together to effectively address these shared priorities," said Sajjan.



Canada is a long-standing development partner of Bangladesh and it will continue its support. Especially in climate change issues.



