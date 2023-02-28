Video
Tuesday, 28 February, 2023, 1:22 AM
Home Front Page

Argentina reopens embassy in Dhaka after 45yrs

Published : Tuesday, 28 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Diplomatic Correspondent

Argentina reopened its embassy in Dhaka on Monday after 45 years.

State Minister for Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam and Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero reopened the embassy in Dhaka's Banani on Monday which was closed down in 1978 by the military junta that ruled over the country.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen received him at the VIP Lounge of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport upon his arrival in Dhaka.

"It's a momentous and joyous moment. It's not just a diplomatic gesture. It's something like an emotional moment," said Shahriar Alam during the function.

Argentina says it is convenient to reopen the embassy following foreign policy guidelines based on "political, strategic and commercial" reasons.

Momen had a bilateral meeting with his Argentine counterpart at the state guesthouse Jamuna on Monday evening to discuss trade and investment issues. Momen will also host a dinner in the honor of the Argentine foreign minister after the bilateral talks.

The Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero arrived on Monday morning to inaugurate the new embassy and discuss bilateral issues. Both the countries are set to sign visa exemption agreements on diplomatic and official passports and Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in agriculture and diplomatic training academies of the two countries.

Bangladesh will also seek Argentina's support for Bangladesh's inclusion in South America's powerful economic alliance Mercosur. Mercosur is the Southern Common Market, an economic and political bloc originally comprising Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

However, all these issues will be discussed during separate meetings with the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi with the visiting Argentine Foreign Minister on Tuesday.

Bangladesh wants to sign a long term deal with Argentina to import soybean oil and wheat at a competitive price.

Apart from this, the two countries are working on a memorandum of understanding on football-related matters, Foreign Ministry said.


