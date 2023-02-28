Memories of Selim-Delwar left to decay at DU

Selim's daughter decries apathy

On this day (February 28) in 1984, HM Ibrahim Selim and Kazi Delwar Hossain, the then Dhaka University (DU) students and also Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leaders, sacrificed their lives for the restoration of democracy in the country. In remembrance of their memories, the DU authorities named the auditorium of Masterda Surja Sen Hall after Selim while they made a monument after the name of Delwar at Shaheed Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall. However, both the constructions are left uncared for now.



The auditorium is completely abandoned whereas it has been shut for the last many years. On the other hand, the monument of Delwar is also left to decay, without any proper care.



According to the Master Plan of the university, the authorities have planned to remove the auditorium and at that place a new ten-storey building will be constructed. Consequently, it is learnt that the memory of the Martyred Selim will be erased forever, not letting the name of the new auditorium in the new building remain unchanged.



In this regard, Surja Sen Hall Provost Prof Moqbul Hossain Bhuiyan told the Daily Observer that he consulted engineers but they declared the auditorium 'risky' and 'abandoned.'



Regarding the monument of Delwar at Zahurul Haque Hall, Prof Md Abdur Rahim, Provost of the hall, said there is no opportunity to neglect memories of the martyr.



Meanwhile, Dorothy Ibrahim, daughter of Selim Ibrahim has been running after the university authorities for the last ten to twelve years to renovate the constructions but her efforts went in vain.



She demanded to keep the memories of the martyrs alive and fresh.



Talking to the Daily Observer, Dorothy said, "I urged the university authorities to name at least a road after the heroic sons of the country who fought for democracy, going against the then autocratic ruler HM Ershad."



Dorothy alleged DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman and Pro-VC (Education) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal of behaving uncooperatively with her and said, "Whenever I reached them, they misbehaved with me."



She said, "Prof Maksud Kamal even told me to renovate the auditorium and refine the monument with my own money. He said such initiatives are undertaken by family members of the remembered persons."



However, she expressed dissatisfaction over such 'negligence' towards the memories of Selim-Delwar and condemned the 'uncooperative' behaviour of the VC and Pro-VC with her.



Asked if the new auditorium in the ten-storey building (to be constructed) will be in the name of Selim like before, Prof Maksud Kamal said that he did not know and added, "Such decisions are made in the Senate. Talking on this issue right now is difficult."



The Pro-VC said Dorothy sometimes visited him when he was the Provost of the Surja Sen Hall a few years back.



Asked again if any memory of Selim would be kept in the university, he expressed his inability to comment on this, adding, "The university authorities will make a decision on this issue."



This correspondent met Prof Akhtaruzzaman at his residence on Sunday night and asked about the auditorium. The Vice-Chancellor replied that he could not comment without checking documents.



He even expressed surprise and asked this correspondent whether the existing auditorium is named after Selim.



Then this correspondent showed a picture of the auditorium where it explicitly showed that it was named as Shaheed HM Ibrahim Selim Auditorium.



However, Pro-VC (Administration) Prof Muhammad Samad opined that if the name of the current auditorium is after the name of Selim, the new auditorium in the new building (to be constructed) should follow the same name.



"If students come and sit in the auditorium, they will discuss the sacrifice of Selim and learn about his heroic action and contribution for the country," Prof Samad said.



"Selim Bhai was a Chhatra League leader as well as a resident of Surja Sen Hall. His utmost sacrifice for the restoration of democracy in the country must be recognized all the time. Not only the auditorium but also the new building to be constructed at this hall must be named after him, as part of showing respect to one of the greatest sons of the country," said Tanbir Hasan Shaikat, General Secretary of the DU branch of Bangladesh Chhatra League.



