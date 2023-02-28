Video
Home Front Page

Dhaka air once again world's most polluted

Published : Tuesday, 28 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

Dhaka once again topped the list of cities around the world with the worst air quality on Monday
morning.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 245 at 9:20 am on Monday, Dhaka ranked first among cities with the most polluted air. The air was classified as 'very unhealthy'.

India's Delhi and China's Beijing occupied the second and third spots on the list, with AQI scores of 221 and 187.

An AQI between 151 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy' while 201-300 is "very unhealthy', and 301-400 is 'hazardous', posing severe health risks to residents.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.    UNB


