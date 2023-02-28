Bangladeshis can become dual citizens of 44 more countries

Keeping the provision of recruiting some 1,135 army officers from Bangladesh, the Cabinet on Monday cleared a draft agreement which would be signed with Qatar soon.



The meeting has also given its approval to allow the Bangladeshi nationals to obtain dual citizenship facility in 44 more countries. Previously, the benefit could be availed in 57 countries. With the addition of 44 new countries, Bangladeshis will get dual citizenship benefits across 101 countries in the world.



The proposals were cleared in the regular weekly Cabinet meeting held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at her Tejgaon office.



According to the Cabinet decision, the issue of allowing dual citizenship in 44 more countries would be acknowledged by issuing an SRO to this end.



Among the 44 new countries, there are 19 African countries, 12 South American ones, 12 Caribbean ones and one Oceania country.



The 44 countries include Egypt, South Africa, Kenya, Algeria, Sudan, Morocco, Ghana, Rwanda, Burundi, Tunisia, Sierra Leone, Libya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Liberia, Central African Republic, Eritrea, Gambia, Botswana and Mauritius, Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Suriname, Uruguay, Guiana, Cuba, Dominica, Haiti, Barbados, Bahamas, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada and Fiji.



While briefing media after Monday's Cabinet meeting, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said that the Cabinet approved a proposal to issue an SRO by the Security Services Division to provide the dual citizenship facility to the Bangladeshis who obtained citizenship from 44 more countries.



Now the Bangladeshis have citizenship from 57 countries are enjoying this facility. So, the Bangladeshis having citizenship from a total of 101 countries will enjoy this facility after the issuance of this SRO.



In the meeting, the Cabinet also approved in principle the draft of 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (Amendment) Act, 2023' with a view to bring some changes including extension of the tenure of vice chancellor, pro-vice chancellor and treasurer of the university to four years from three years.



Besides, the Cabinet cleared the draft of 'Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan 2022-2041' in a bid to ensure sustainable development by paying a special attention to the climate issues and problems in different other plans including the Delta Plan 2100 and the Smart Bangladesh Vision-2041.



Some US$ 80 billion fund will be required to implement the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan 2022-2041, said the Cabinet Secretary, adding that this plan was framed so that the country's development would be sustainable from the climate perspective.



