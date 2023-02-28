Video
PM suggests introducing card for OMS programme

Published : Tuesday, 28 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

Expressing her dissatisfaction over the mismanagement in the Open Market Sale (OMS) programme of the Food Ministry, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday asked the authorities concerned to improve the OMS activities.

"The PM expressed dissatisfaction over the mismanagement and lacking in the OMS programme. In Monday's Cabinet meeting, she asked the authorities concerned to improve OMS activities. If necessary, they have been asked to introduce card system for OMS like 'TCB (Trading Corporation of Bangladesh) Card', which was introduced for selling essential commodities to the people," Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain told media at a briefing in the Cabinet conference room at Secretariat after the Cabinet meeting held in PMO at Tejgaon in Dhaka with the PM in the chair.

Mahbub Hossain said, "Some lackings and mismanagement were seen in the ongoing OMS activities. We are gathering experiences from all works. The issue was discussed in the Cabinet and the PM expressed her dissatisfaction. She asked the authorities concerned to introduce card system for OMS and plug the loopholes, so that people don't need to wait for long times in the queue."

"The PM has given some instructions. We will send letters to the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) for preparing OMS cards. It would help the authorities to lessen the long queue in front of OMS trucks or centers and bring discipline in the system. She has asked to sell rice and Atta through OMS. We will finalise the system consulting with the Food Ministry," he added.

At present, the government is selling rice at Tk 30 and Atta at Tk 24 per kg under its OMS programme. A family can buy 5 kg of rice and three kg of Atta at a time from the OMS centers or trucks.

But, the people need to wait for long time in the queues due to inadequate supply of products. Some of the dealers stop selling products in the middle of the day showing various reasons, so that they can sell the rest at higher price in the market.


