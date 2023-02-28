PM to visit Mithamain today

Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina is going to visit Mithamain upazila of Kishoreganj today after 25 years. During her visit, she will go to President M Abdul Hamid's house for the first time.



President M Abdul Hamid came to Kishoreganj by helicopter from Bangabhaban, his official residence, on Monday afternoon to welcome Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to his home on Tuesday.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be entertained with local traditional food including haor fish, Austagram cheese at President's village house.



After getting off the helicopter, President Abdul Hamid spoke to journalists on the road in front of his house.



Abdul Hamid told reporters, "I am very happy that she (Sheikh Hasina) is coming to my house. Everyone of my family is very happy."



He said, "I cannot count how many times I went to Tungipara. Every time Bangabandhu's daughter received me. I am not in politics now. She will come to my house. I am here to receive her."



Sheikh Hasina is coming to Hamid's home in Kishoreganj for the first time. Abdul Hamid said, "There was no road to come my home in 1998. Now we can drive to the gate of the house. Earlier, travelling was impossible without launch."



He said, "Sheikh Hasina saw my house from a distance when she visited Kishoreganj in 1998. But, she did not come. Bangabandhu came for my campaign in the 70s election. He also saw the house from the market but could not come."



Apart from receiving hospitality at the President's house, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the 'Valiant Freedom Fighter M Abdul Hamid Cantonment' near President Hamid's house and will attend a public meeting at Mithamain Helipad ground in the afternoon.



Centring her visit, the entire district including Itna, Mithamain, Austagram upazilas has been decorated. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the newly established cantonment after the President's name at 10:00am.



In the afternoon she will attend the public meeting organized by local AL. Preparations have been completed including stage construction and decoration of the Prime Minister's public meeting place.

In 1998, the Prime Minister went to haor, water body. She is going again after a long time. Awami League leaders and activists are busy with last-minute preparations to welcome her. The streets are covered with arches, banners, festoons welcoming the Prime Minister. Several meetings were held to make the public meeting of the PM a success. After inaugurating the cantonment and hoisting the national flag, the Prime Minister will visit the President's residence in Kamalpur of Mithamain. After having lunch there she will attend the public meeting at 3:00pm.



Apart from Itna, Mithamain and Austagram upazila Awami League to make the Prime Minister's public meeting successful leaders and activists of Karimganj, Tarail, Baijitpur and Nikhli upazila also have taken preparation. It is expected that lakhs of people will attend the public meeting.



Local leaders and activists of Awami League said that work is going on with great enthusiasm in Haor around the arrival of the Prime Minister. Preparations to welcome the Prime Minister are nearing completion. Workers are working day and night. And this work is being supervised by the members of administration and law enforcement.



Meanwhile, the young activists of Awami League say that even though they saw the Prime Minister on TV, they did not get a chance to see her in real. They want to use this opportunity by joining the public meeting in groups. However, they have demanded to the Prime Minister to create employment opportunities in addition to development in Haor area.



Kishoreganj-4 (Etna-Mithamain-Austagram) Member of Parliament Rezwan Ahmad Taufiq, son of the President, said, "Prime Minister has given a lot to the haor people. She has nothing new to ask for.



The people of haor are waiting just to catch a glimpse of her."



"The development of the current Haor has been done under the touch of the Prime Minister, so we want her to see it with her own eyes," he added.



Meanwhile, the security system has been strengthened in and around the upazila town, including the helipad ground and the public meeting place. The public meeting ground is under the control of law enforcement forces. Security measures will be stricter today, concerned authority said.



According to Prime Minister's Press Wing, the Prime Minister will back to Dhaka at 4:45pm after speaking at the public meeting at Mithamain of Kishoreganj.



