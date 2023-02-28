HC seeks detailed report on facilities in Condemned Cells

The High Court on Monday asked the Inspector General of Prisons (IG Prisons) to submit a details report with specific information about the inside management for the death row convicts in the condemned cells at prisons across the country.



The authorities have been asked to highlight in the report about the living, eating, sleeping arrangement of the prisoners in the condemned cells, whether the light and air enters the cells, whether there is a bathroom or toilet. The HC bench also asked the Inspector General of Prisons to submit the report by April 4 the year and fixed the same date for further hearing on the issue.



In a report submitted by the Inspector General of Prisons before the HC bench on Monday stated that a total of 2162 death row convicts were in condemned cells of prisons across the country.



After receiving the report, the HC bench comprising Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Ahmed Sohel passed the order.



Following a writ petition, another High Court bench on April 5 last year issued a rule asking the respondents to explain as to why the confinement of the death row convicts in the condemned cells before attaining finality of their sentence by the judicial and administrative forums shall not be declared illegal.



Three death row convicts, Zillur Rahman from Chattogram Central Jail, Md Abdul Basir from Sylhet Central Jail, and Md Shah Alam from Cumilla Central Jail filed the writ petition on September 2 in 2021 challenging the legality of the actions of keeping them in the condemned cells.



In the rule the court also wanted to know as to why the Rule 980 of the Bangladesh Jail Code relating to the confinement of death row inmates in condemned cell should not be declared unconstitutional.



Secretary of the Security Services Division of the Home Ministry, Secretary of the Law and Justice Division of the Law Ministry, Inspector General of Police, Inspector General of Prisons, and Senior Jail Supers of Chattogram Central Jail, Sylhet Central Jail and Cumilla Central Jail were asked to comply with the rule in four weeks.



The court also asked the Inspector General of Prisons to submit a report in the court within six months stating the facilities available for the convicts confined in the condemned cells across the country.



Complying with the court asking the Inspector General of Prisons submitted a report in the court on Monday. A total of 2162 convicts are imprisoned in the condemned cells of different prisons of the country with the death sentence, according to the report.



