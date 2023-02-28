JP does not want caretaker govt : Chunnu

JP does not want caretaker government besides JP has faith in present government. The government can hold free and fair elections if goverment wants said JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu.



Earlier, Chairman Ghulam Mohammad Quader stayed away from party activities for about four months due to the court's temporary ban on his duties as Chairman of the Jatiya Party. After that ban was lifted by the court, he became active again in party activities for some time.



Now after a long time, GM Quader held a joint meeting with three important leaders of the party. He presided over that meeting. The main patron of the party Roushan Ershad was not present in the meeting. However, his son, Member of Parliament Rahgir Al Mahi (Saad Ershad) was present.



JP leaders say that the case filed against GM Quader regarding his duties as the Chairman of the party is scheduled to be heard in the Appellate Division on Monday.



