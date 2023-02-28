Argument placement date deferred against GK Shamim, 7 others

A Dhaka court on Monday deferred the date for argument placement in a money laundering case against GK Shamim, an expelled Juba League leader and his seven bodyguards.



Dhaka's Special Judge Court-10, Judge Md Nazrul Islam fixed March 6 for hearing in the case as the state side sought time to defer in the case.



The other accused are: Md Delwar Hossain, Md Murad Hossain, Md Jahidul Islam, Md Shahidul Islam, Md Kamal Hossain, Md Samsad Hossain and Md Aminul Islam.



23 prosecution witnesses, including the complainant of the case testified in the court.



Criminal Investigation Department (CID) submitted charge sheet against the accused on August 6 in 2020.



According to charge sheet , Shamim has Tk 337.3 crore in 180 fixed deposit accounts with different banks, two houses in the capital and 52 kathas of land worth Tk 41 crore. He amassed the wealth through tender manipulation at government departments and extortion at bus terminals and cattle markets, the charge further added.



A team of RAB on September 20 in 2019 arrested Shamim on charges of extortion and tender manipulation. His bodyguards were also arrested. Later, RAB filed three cases against him with Gulshan Police Station.



