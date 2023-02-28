Video
BNP, allies wants to turn BD into Afghanistan: Quader

Published : Tuesday, 28 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said those who are doing politics with BNP want to turn Bangladesh into Afghanistan. So, giving power to BNP and letting Bangladesh turn Afghanistan is the same thing.

He said this in his speech as the chief guest at the discussion meeting organized on the occasion of the 54th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Mahila Awami League. The programme was held in front of Bangabandhu Bhavan on road number 32 of Dhanmondi in the capital.

Highlighting various statements of BNP leaders, Obaidul Quader said, "BNP is the party whose hands are stained with the blood of 26,000 Awami League leaders and activists. The party established militancy in the country. Why should the power be returned to their hands?"

"Still, Mr Fakhrul says that the Pakistan period was good. 242 Pakistani rupees equal to 1 dollar. This Pakistan was good for him," he added.

Regarding doing politics of Khaleda Zia, Quader said, "We don't care if Khaleda Zia does politics. The court will decide whether she will do politics or not. If the court allows her to do politics then she will do politics and participate in elections."

Mahila Awami League President Meher Afroz Chumki presided over the discussion meeting. AL Office Secretary Biplab Barua, Women affairs secretary Jahanara Begum, former President of the organization Safia Khatun and General Secretary Mahmuda Begum were present as special guests. Shabnam Jahan Shila, General Secretary of Mahila Awami League, moderated the discussion meeting.



