Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 February, 2023, 1:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

AL staging drama over Khaleda’s politics issue: Fakhrul

Published : Tuesday, 28 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday alleged Awami League has started staging dramas over the issue of Khaleda Zia's scope to do politics with an evil motive.

Speaking at a discussion he also said the ruling party leaders need not talk about the issue as the BNP chief herself and her party will decide whether she'll engage in politics or not.

"Khaleda Zia has been kept under house arrest and she's very illthe government has started staging various dramas about her. Some ministers said that Khaleda Zia is not allowed to do politics. Another minister said she has no obstacle to doing politics," the BNP leader said.

He questioned why the ruling party leaders have become so desperate to talk about whether the BNP chief can do politics or not. "Their intentions are absolutely evil. They want to confuse the people of the country and divert their attention to a different direction."

Fakhrul said the Awami League leaders will not be able to mislead BNP as their party's now only focus is on restoring the voting and other lost rights of the country's people by ousting the Awami League government.

"We no longer want to see this government. This regime must resign and dissolve parliament right now. You can't fool people by talking about this thing (Khaleda's politics.)," he said.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC seeks detailed report on facilities in Condemned Cells
JP does not want caretaker govt : Chunnu
Argument placement date deferred against GK Shamim, 7 others
BNP, allies wants to turn BD into Afghanistan: Quader
AL staging drama over Khaleda’s politics issue: Fakhrul
Apply innovative power, talents to build Smart BD, PM to BCS officers
Turkey's Erdogan asks forgiveness for quake rescue delays
LNG import from spot market begins


Latest News
Bangladesh wants inclusion in Mercosur: Momen
Bangladesh ahead of US in many cases of transparency: Hasan
Canada remains Bangladesh's strong partner tackling Rohingya crisis: Sajjan
Man's throat-slit body stuffed in sack found in Noakhali
Man sentenced to life term for releasing objectionable images of housewife
Run OMS through cards: PM
Khaleda undergoes health check-up at Evercare, returns home
'Chattogram Research Festival' held at CU
British High Commission hosts England, Bangladesh cricket teams
Trader killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Most Read News
BM Container Depot at Ctg introduces world class safety standard
CPJ, rights groups demand to stop harassment of journalist Rozina
HC orders ACC to probe MP Golap's houses in US
Khaleda Zia to be taken to hospital this afternoon
Argentina foreign minister in Dhaka
Fatullah fire: Burnt wife dies, husband in critical condition
Girl dies, 4 injured as truck smashes car in Cumilla
India's Congress for resolving water sharing issue with Bangladesh
Ex-OC Pradeep's wife denied bail
Italy migrant boat capsize death toll rises to 59
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft