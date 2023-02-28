AL staging drama over Khaleda’s politics issue: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday alleged Awami League has started staging dramas over the issue of Khaleda Zia's scope to do politics with an evil motive.



Speaking at a discussion he also said the ruling party leaders need not talk about the issue as the BNP chief herself and her party will decide whether she'll engage in politics or not.



"Khaleda Zia has been kept under house arrest and she's very illthe government has started staging various dramas about her. Some ministers said that Khaleda Zia is not allowed to do politics. Another minister said she has no obstacle to doing politics," the BNP leader said.



He questioned why the ruling party leaders have become so desperate to talk about whether the BNP chief can do politics or not. "Their intentions are absolutely evil. They want to confuse the people of the country and divert their attention to a different direction."



Fakhrul said the Awami League leaders will not be able to mislead BNP as their party's now only focus is on restoring the voting and other lost rights of the country's people by ousting the Awami League government.



"We no longer want to see this government. This regime must resign and dissolve parliament right now. You can't fool people by talking about this thing (Khaleda's politics.)," he said. UNB



