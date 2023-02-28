Apply innovative power, talents to build Smart BD, PM to BCS officers

Video
Tuesday, 28 February, 2023, 1:21 AM
Home Back Page

Published : Tuesday, 28 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday asked the BCS officers to utilise their innovative power and talents in building Bangladesh smartly.

"In continuation of the works (the progress) we've done, you all will have to think afresh how this country can be built in more nice ways by utilizing your innovative power and talents," she said.

The premier was addressing the certificate-awarding and closing ceremony of the 74th foundation training course of BCS officers at her office in the city.

Noting that Bangladesh now gets dignity as a development model in the world, she asked the new BCS cadres to uphold this dignity.

She said the country witnessed a radical change in a short period and asked the new officers to continue this development trend.

Hasina said they will build the country as a smart Bangladesh by 2041 through making the population, economy and all social systems smart.

In this time, she described the fresh officers as the soldiers in the implementation of the '2041 Smart Bangladesh' vision as they will go to higher posts in the government services gradually in future.

"So, everyone will have to have new thoughts on how a matter can be made more nice and developed in their respective place," she said.

The premier reiterated her call to the countrymen to show austerity in using resources including electricity, water and gas as it is not known when the Ukraine war will stop.

The price of every commodity and transport cost went up throughout the world due to the one-after-another sanctions and counter-sanctions.

The entire people of the country should be conscious in this regard as well as should make savings, become economical and show austerity in the use of everything, she said.

The PM asked the administration to promote the people to exercise austerity in the use of resources and raise food production in the country to offset the global crisis.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, Public Administration Secretary Mohammad Mezbahuddin Chowdhury and Rector of Bangladesh Public Administration Training Centre (BPATC) Md Ashraf Uddin also spoke at the function.     �UNB


