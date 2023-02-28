Turkey's Erdogan asks forgiveness for quake rescue delays

ISTANBUL, Feb 27: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday asked for forgiveness over rescue delays while visiting one of the areas hit hardest by the deadly earthquake earlier this month.



Erdogan, who is seeking another term as president after two decades in power, has received strong criticism from earthquake survivors in Adiyaman in the southeast.



In the last election in 2018, Erdogan handily beat his secular opposition rival in that province. "Due to the devastating effect of the tremors and the bad weather, we were not able to work the way we wanted in Adiyaman for the first few days. I apologise for this," Erdogan said. The February 6 quake killed more then 44,000 people in Turkey and thousands more in neighbouring Syria. AFP



