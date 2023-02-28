Video
Home Back Page

LNG import from spot market begins

Gas supply remarkably improves in Ctg

Published : Tuesday, 28 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 27: The government has already started purchasing liquefied natural gas (LNG) from spot market in Singapore. A cargo vessel has arrived in Chattogram port with LNG while another vessel is expected to arrive on March 11.

Gunvor Singapore Pvt Ltd supplied the LNG cargo having the quantity of 1,38,000 cubic metres.

According to Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Limited (RPGCL) more 10 to 12 vessels are expected to arrive by June. So, there will be no crisis of LNG in the country, one senior official of RPGCL confirmed the Daily Observer on Monday.

Sources said, the two floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) situated at Moheshkhali are now producing over 550 million cft of LNG gas daily. Earlier the production of those units had declined to below 300 million cft. On February 15 the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) approved proposal for procuring LNG from the spot market.

Petrobangla will procure some 1 cargo or 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG from the spot market with a cost of around Tk 690.42 crore where per MMBtu LNG would cost $16.5. Japanese company M/S Jera Inc, which is among the signatories of the Master Sale and Purchase Agreement, would supply this LNG.

The state-run Rupantarita Prakritik Gas, a company under Petrobangla, will buy 3.36 trillion BTU of LNG at $16.5 per unit. The government has moved back to the LNG spot market to keep up with the high power demand during the irrigation season, Ramadan and the upcoming summer.

The government went ahead with buying LNG at higher rates for uninterrupted supply to captive power plants in the export-oriented industries.

Bangladesh had imported its previous LNG cargo from spot market seven months ago in 2022 delivering to its Moheshkhali FSRU at $24.75 per MMBTU. But it has now declined to $15 per unit. Bangladesh will start importing increased quantity of LNG regularly from spot market from March.

Bangladesh has a target to ramp up the country's overall natural-gas output at least by over 13.20 per cent to more than 3,000 MMcf/d as industries seek uninterrupted gas supply to keep the wheel rolling on a full scale in the process of a rebound. Bangladesh's overall natural gas supply now hovers around 2,612MMcf/d with re-gasified LNG of around 381 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd).  The country will increase the supply of re-gasified LNG to around 700 mmcfd during next summer.

Bangladesh had ceased importing LNG from the spot market since July 2022 amid its price volatility and fund constraints in the wake of a global crisis.

A twin-shock from the Ukraine war-energy blockade and dollar dearth for high commodity prices-forced Bangladesh to cease LNG purchase from the volatile spot market last year.

Qatargas and OQ Trading will supply a total of 56 LNG cargoes in 2023, the same cargoes as they supplied during 2022, according to Petrobangla. According to Gas Transmission Company Li mited (GTCL) sources, the production of LNG in two floating plants has now increased to 550 million cubic feet daily.


