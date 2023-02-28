Video
HC orders ACC to probe Golap’s alleged 9 homes in US

Published : Tuesday, 28 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Monday ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to investigate into the allegations of Awami League (AL) lawmaker Abdus Sobhan Miah Golap's nine houses in New York, USA.

The HC bench also asked the ACC to submit the probe report on the allegations against the Madaripur-3 lawmaker before the court through the Supreme Court Registrar General within four months.

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by SC lawyer Syed Sayedul Haque Suman seeking necessary directives on this issue.

Barrister Suman appeared in the court hearing in favour of his petition, while Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state during the court proceedings.

Earlier on Sunday (February 26) Barrister Sumon filed the writ petition as a public interest litigation seeking HC order to investigate the allegation against Golap of amassing huge amount of illegal wealth at home and abroad by abusing power, position or any other means.

According to the media report, Golap concealed information about being an American citizen and owning nine properties in New York City in his election affidavit in 2018, found an investigation by a global media agency.


