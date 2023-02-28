Video
N’ganj fire victim dies at DMCH

Published : Tuesday, 28 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

NARAYANGANJ, Feb 27: One of the two victims who suffered serious burn injury in a fire at their house in Fatullah of Narayanganj on Sunday died at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) early Monday.

Sukhi Begum, 20, breathed her last at around 6:00am at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery while undergoing treatment there.

Md Bacchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost, confirmed the matter.

Sukhi Begum's husband Al Amin, 25, is still receiving treatment.

The fire broke out after a blast in the kitchen around 1:30pm, leaving the couple injured, according to Fire Service sources.

Fakhr Uddin, deputy assistant director of Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defense, said the fire might have broken out due to accumulated gas as the windows of the room were found closed during the incident.

The windowpanes and doors of the house were also blown away, and the window panes of four rooms adjacent to the house were also broken.

Some people standing outside of the house were also slightly injured during the explosion and subsequent fire. On information, a firefighting unit rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.     UNB



