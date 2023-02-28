32 suspected muggers arrested in city

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested 32 suspected members of a mugging syndicate from different parts of the capital on Sunday.



Tipped off, a team of Rab-3 conducted separate drives in Motijheel, Khilgaon, Rampura, Hatirjheel, Sabujbagh, Shahjahanpur and Wari areas and arrested them on Sunday evening, said a press release of Rab. The elite force also seized sharp weapons, locally made weapons, mobile phone sets and cash from their possession. UNB



