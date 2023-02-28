Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 February, 2023, 1:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Fire and earthquake drill held at city

Published : Tuesday, 28 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

A mock drill was arranged to increase public awareness about earthquake and fire accidents on the occasion of 'National Disaster Preparedness Day 2023' at Kalyanpur Pora Basti area of the city on Monday.

The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief organised the drill with the financial support of various non-governmental organisations including World Vision, ActionAid and BRAC and the technical support of Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence Directorate.

The secretary of Disaster Management and Relief Ministry Md. Kamrul Hasan presided the programme where local MP Aga Khan Mintu was present there as the chief guest. Additional secretary of the ministry M Abdul Wadud, Director General of the Disaster Management Directorate Md. Mizanur Rahman, Director (operation) of the Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defense Lieutenant Colonel Tajul Islam Chowdhury and local councilor Dewan Abdul Mannan were also present at the program as special guests.UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
N’ganj fire victim dies at DMCH
32 suspected muggers arrested in city
3 new dengue cases reported
Fire and earthquake drill held at city
Online application for DU admission tests begins
Man found dead in locked house in Ctg
BD reports 10 more covid cases
1,000 climate victim households to get economic recovery support in Rajshahi


Latest News
Bangladesh wants inclusion in Mercosur: Momen
Bangladesh ahead of US in many cases of transparency: Hasan
Canada remains Bangladesh's strong partner tackling Rohingya crisis: Sajjan
Man's throat-slit body stuffed in sack found in Noakhali
Man sentenced to life term for releasing objectionable images of housewife
Run OMS through cards: PM
Khaleda undergoes health check-up at Evercare, returns home
'Chattogram Research Festival' held at CU
British High Commission hosts England, Bangladesh cricket teams
Trader killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Most Read News
BM Container Depot at Ctg introduces world class safety standard
CPJ, rights groups demand to stop harassment of journalist Rozina
HC orders ACC to probe MP Golap's houses in US
Khaleda Zia to be taken to hospital this afternoon
Argentina foreign minister in Dhaka
Fatullah fire: Burnt wife dies, husband in critical condition
Girl dies, 4 injured as truck smashes car in Cumilla
India's Congress for resolving water sharing issue with Bangladesh
Ex-OC Pradeep's wife denied bail
Italy migrant boat capsize death toll rises to 59
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft