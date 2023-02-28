Fire and earthquake drill held at city

A mock drill was arranged to increase public awareness about earthquake and fire accidents on the occasion of 'National Disaster Preparedness Day 2023' at Kalyanpur Pora Basti area of the city on Monday.



The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief organised the drill with the financial support of various non-governmental organisations including World Vision, ActionAid and BRAC and the technical support of Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence Directorate.



The secretary of Disaster Management and Relief Ministry Md. Kamrul Hasan presided the programme where local MP Aga Khan Mintu was present there as the chief guest. Additional secretary of the ministry M Abdul Wadud, Director General of the Disaster Management Directorate Md. Mizanur Rahman, Director (operation) of the Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defense Lieutenant Colonel Tajul Islam Chowdhury and local councilor Dewan Abdul Mannan were also present at the program as special guests.UNB



