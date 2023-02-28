Online application for DU admission tests begins

The online application process for admission examination in undergraduate porgrammes at Dhaka University (DU) under 2022-23 session began on Monday.



Vice-Chancellor of the university Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated the process for four separate units in a press conference, held at Professor Abdul Motin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom on the campus.

The deadline for online admission application submission is March 20.



Online admit cards can be download from April 18 till an hour before their respective examination begins.



This year, there are 5,964 seats in the four units.



The examinations of Science unit will be held on May 12 and Arts, Law and Social Sciences unit on May 6 while the tests of Business Studies unit and the Fine Arts unit will be held on May 13 and April 29.



