1,000 climate victim households to get economic recovery support in Rajshahi

Around 1,000 households badly affected by the adverse impact of climate change will get economic recovery support through different interventions in Rajshahi city.



Besides, steps have been taken to identify the climate migrants and climate vulnerable low-income communities coupled with searching out the scopes of local livelihood on behalf of an anti-poverty project.



The project titled "Economic Recovery of the Climate Migrants and New Poor Living in Climate Vulnerable Urban Low Income Settlements" is going to be implemented in six wards of Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC).



Brac Urban Development Programme (UDP) will implement the two-year project with an estimated cost of around Taka 1.43 crore supported by KFW Development Bank-Germany under the Climate Bridge Fund.



RCC and Brac officials revealed this while addressing an advocacy meeting related to the project management at the city bhaban conference hall here on Monday with participation of all stakeholders.



UDP Regional Manager Farjana Parveen gave an overview of the project, including its aims, objectives and implementation strategy, during her multimedia presentation.



RCC Chief Executive Officer Dr Sharif Uddin and its Chief Engineer Nur Islam addressed the project inception meeting as chief and special guests respectively with Secretary Moshiur Rahman in the chair.



Ward Councilors Belal Ahmed, Towhidul Haque and Nazrul Islam, District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Salah Uddin Al Wadud also spoke.



The meeting was told that 400 households will get income-generating resources for their self-employment, while 300 unemployed youths, both boys and girls, will get employment scopes after imparting training.



Sanitation points with water supply connection will be installed in four communities in addition to installation of three water supply points in three communities.



Apart from this, 160 babies of the project beneficiary marginalized families will get six-month nutrition support to mitigate their malnutrition. BSS



