

Research festival held at Ctg



CU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shireen Akhtar inaugurated the event as chief guest. Nusrat Afrin and Silvia Nazneen conducted the programme while presided over by Prof Dr Anjan Kumar Chowdhury.

31 departments of CU, 24 laboratories and 20 other institutions of Chattogram Division participated in this day-long fair.



Eight researchers from Science, Biology, Medicine, Engineering, Sociology, Humanities, Commerce, Environment, Oceanology presented their inventions and researches in the "Highlighted Research Talk" session.

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 27: A research, innovation and publication fair titled "Chittagong Research Festival" jointly organised by Jamal Nazrul Islam Mathematical and Physical Science Research Centre and Chittagong University Research and Higher Study Society (CURHS) was held on Monday at Shaheed Minar premises of the university to present various research works of Chattogram Divisional researchers and popularise research culture.CU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shireen Akhtar inaugurated the event as chief guest. Nusrat Afrin and Silvia Nazneen conducted the programme while presided over by Prof Dr Anjan Kumar Chowdhury.31 departments of CU, 24 laboratories and 20 other institutions of Chattogram Division participated in this day-long fair.Eight researchers from Science, Biology, Medicine, Engineering, Sociology, Humanities, Commerce, Environment, Oceanology presented their inventions and researches in the "Highlighted Research Talk" session.