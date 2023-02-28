Stop child abuse

Dear Sir



Child abuse is the physical or psychological mistreatment of children. There are different types of abuse in our society, which may always not be recognized. Child abuse has a serious impact on Child's health. But it is really shocking for us that child abuse is increasing day by day in our society.



Nowadays, children are safe neither at home and nor outside. Despite the fact that child abuse is a punishable offence, every section of our society is infected by this scourge.



We have to work unitedly to create a society favourable to our children. We have to make a positive environment where parents can understand their child and children can discuss problems with their parents without any hesitation. All of us, including the government and non-government organizations, must stand against child abuse to ensure a better environment for the future of the nation.



Hanna Begum Proma

Dept of Business Administration, SUST