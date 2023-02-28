Video
Tuesday, 28 February, 2023
Editorial

5 million families to get rice at cheaper cost

Published : Tuesday, 28 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

While speaking to the media on Sunday, the food minister declared that the government would provide 5 million families with 30 kilogram of rice to be sold at Tk 15 per kg from the first day of March. The scheme would be carried out under the government�s Food Friendly Programme (FFP).

We welcome the minister�s declaration and expect only the best for its beneficiaries.

However, the first phase will continue till April while in the second phase, the government will provide rice in similar fashion from September to November. The minister also confirmed that both FFP and OMS (Open Market Sale) programmes would run together to meet wider demand.

At present, some 27.5 million beneficiaries of 5 million families can avail 30 kilo rice per family at Tk15 per kilo. Removing the duplication of around 200,000 people, a fresh list of 5 million families was prepared from the Food Ministry and Directorate General of Food (DG Food), so to avoid overlapping.

The point, however, the government�s OMS scheme is markedly limited within cities and cannot meet growing demand. Thus, it is crucial to expand the existing OMS scheme with increased volume of daily essentials for the limited income people.

Currently, the government is distributing around 14,000 to 15,000 tonnes of rice and flour every day across the country under its OMS programme and other food assistance programmes such as the Food for Work (Kabikha), VGF and TR schemes.

We expect all these programmes to run smoothly at the same time. In addition, we call on the government to sell subsidised rice from its existing stocks from May to August.

Currently the country reportedly has more than 2.1 million metric tonnes of food stock against the safety stock of 1 million tonnes. Therefore, aiding the poor from the surplus stock should not be a problem.

Lest we forget, a little over a month ago the government�s food distribution programme took an unexpected nosedive.

While government distribution of some essential commodities such as soybean oil, lentil and sugar is a commendable pro-people initiative, there is no scope to cut social safety net programme�s grain supplies.

Moreover, food authorities concerned could also adjust the composition of food by increasing the quantity of rice to replace wheat.

Last of all, it is not that the government hasn�t increased subsidized food aid and social protection measures to reduce inflationary pressure on the poor and disadvantaged, but we feel the schemes should target the correct group of deserving people in the rural areas. On that note - it needs to scale up its subsidised food assistance programme for the most badly hit segments.


