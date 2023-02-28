Building the infrastructure for a ‘Smart Bangladesh’

Broadband access in the countryside of Bangladesh has been a topic of discussion and focus for the government and private sector in recent years. While there has been progress in expanding internet access in the country, including in rural areas, there are still challenges that need to be addressed to ensure widespread broadband access. One of the key challenges to broadband access in rural areas of Bangladesh is the lack of infrastructure. Many areas outside of major cities and towns do not have access to reliable electricity, let alone internet infrastructure. This means that significant investment is needed to build the necessary infrastructure, including laying fibre optic cables and setting up cell towers.



Another challenge is the cost of broadband services. In rural areas where there may be lower income levels, the cost of accessing broadband services can be a significant barrier. The government and private sector need to work together to find ways to make broadband services more affordable, such as through subsidies or other financial incentives. Despite these challenges, there have been some positive developments in expanding broadband access in rural areas of Bangladesh. For example, the government has launched a number of initiatives aimed at improving internet access and connectivity in rural areas, including the "Digital Bangladesh" campaign. In addition, private sector companies have been investing in expanding their network infrastructure to reach more rural areas.



The country would be transformed from �Digital Bangladesh� into �Smart Bangladesh� by 2041, according to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who also identified four pillars for creating Smart Bangladesh. They include Smart People, Smart Economy, Smart Government, and Smart Society. The goal of the government is to create a "Smart Bangladesh" with intelligent workers in every position. Everyone will learn how to perform every task online, the economy will be an e-economy, and all financial transactions will be carried out via electronic devices. Regarding these four pillars broadband access in the countryside of Bangladesh is an important component of building a smart Bangladesh. A smart Bangladesh is one that is powered by technology and innovation, and which leverages digital infrastructure and tools to drive economic growth, improve public services, and enhance the quality of life for citizens. In order to achieve this vision of a smart Bangladesh, it is essential to ensure that all citizens, regardless of where they live, have access to reliable and affordable broadband internet.



Broadband access in the countryside can help bridge the digital divide between urban and rural areas, and enable people in rural areas to benefit from the same opportunities as those in cities. For example, broadband access can enable people in rural areas to access education and training resources connect with businesses and markets, and access important health and public services online. It can also support the growth of new businesses and industries in rural areas, helping to create jobs and boost local economies. Building the infrastructure for a smart Bangladesh would indeed depend on broadband access in the countryside. In today's world, internet connectivity is an essential component for the development of any country, and Bangladesh is no exception. Access to the internet has the power to transform people's lives, and it is becoming increasingly important for economic growth, education, healthcare, and social connectivity. However, in Bangladesh, broadband access is still mainly concentrated in the urban areas, leaving rural areas with limited access to high-speed internet connectivity. This digital divide between urban and rural areas is a significant barrier to progress, and it is hindering the country's growth potential. Providing broadband access in rural areas would enable people to access online services such as e-commerce, telemedicine, and online education. It would also help to bridge the gap between urban and rural areas and enhance the country's overall economic development. To achieve this goal, the government needs to prioritize expanding broadband infrastructure to rural areas. This includes investing in the necessary infrastructure such as laying fibre optic cables, building cellular towers, and improving internet connectivity. The government should also encourage private sector participation and incentivize telecom companies to expand their services to rural areas.



Expanding broadband access to rural areas in Bangladesh can also have a significant impact on agriculture, which is a key sector of the economy. With access to the internet, farmers can access real-time market information, weather forecasts, and best practices for cultivation, which can help them make better decisions and improve their yields. This, in turn, can lead to higher incomes and improved livelihoods for farmers and their families. Broadband access can also enable e-health initiatives, such as telemedicine, which can improve access to healthcare in rural areas. With telemedicine, doctors and healthcare professionals can consult with patients remotely, reducing the need for travel and increasing access to healthcare services. However, expanding broadband access in rural areas is not without its challenges. The cost of infrastructure development and maintenance can be high, particularly in remote areas with low population density. There may also be logistical challenges in delivering equipment and ensuring that it is installed and maintained correctly.



In conclusion, providing broadband access in the countryside is essential for building the infrastructure for a smart Bangladesh. By doing that, the country can promote economic development, improve education and healthcare outcomes, and increase social connectivity, ultimately creating a more inclusive and prosperous society.



- Md Moin Uddin Erfan is a student, Department of Public Administration, Comilla University



