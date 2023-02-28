

Rajshahi city: From a colonial trading jetty to present urbanisation



From the mid-nineteenth century, Rajshahi started to draw attention from British administrators and local elites � such as the Jaminders and people related to the education sector. Rajshahi became district headquarters in 1874, and the administrative jurisdiction was transferred from Natore to Rajshahi. As a result, the town received attention as an education hub and safe residence for families of local Jaminders � whose territories are located mainly in the present-day Rajshahi, Naogaon, and Natore districts. Rennell�s map of 1756 indicated the location of Jamindaries all around Rajshahi, which indicated Rajshahi�s regional importance, although Rajshahi belonged to the Jamindari Estate of Natore.Most of the surrounding Jamindars used to maintain their own residences in Rajshahi, which indicates a part of the surplus money of the feudal elites spent in Rajshahi. In Rennell�s record, the name �Rajshahi� was non-existent, and was denoted by another name �Bauleah� or present-day �Boalia�.Perhaps, this name was derived from Hajrath Shah Makhdum, who came to this place in 1250 and settled to spread Islam religion. But the European administrators from England and Dutch traders preferred slightly separate locations for their residences. The Dutch house named �Bara Kuthi� still stands on the river Ganges. The English predominantly resided in the western part of the urban settlement called Sri Rampur, later known as Rampur. At one stage, the English patronized the name Rampur to represent the location�s name, until finally, it became Rajshahi. The area between Rampur and Boalia was the kernel of present-day Rajshahi city.Rajshahi�s importance as an urban center was suddenly upgraded after the Calcutta-Darjeeling Railway's construction in 1925, a new corridor of economic and passenger traffic. The newly created Calcutta-Darjeeling Railway touching Natore was also an equally important growth driver, where Natore was not far away from Rajshahi. A reasonably good road connected these two settlement nodes. In fact, a good road communication network was clearly present in Rennell�s map; this is also a reflection of the extensive economic prosperity of the region. The growth of Rajshahi from just a settlement to the present-day city has been continuous, more or less, except for certain historical turns, which slowed and also speeded up. Changes were observed when Rajshahi was declared as a municipality in 1874, during the partition of India in 1947, and during the liberation war in 1971. The major functional forces instrumental behind this were the river port, British colonial rule, and post-colonial newly shaped economic activities.The skeleton of the city�s growth and spatial expansion followed the Ganges that extends east-west and the small Naohata River that goes towards the north. Historical evidence suggests the city�s earliest part was Boalia, close to the river port near Kumarpara. Nothing other than a wide concrete jetty stands there today to prove the legacy of the former radiant trading river route. The city�s functional pivot was the area which is at present located around Ghoramara, where a number of old structures still stand to prove its heritage. The narrow streets are bordered by old drains and buildings with a derelict look. But the majority of them still have inhabitants. It is evident in cities across Asia and Europe that the city centre always moves depending on sprawl and changes in land value. In Rajshahi city, the centre shifted towards the west and now stands at the eastern part of Shaheb Bazaar. When a city grows up to get a spatial shape, it has also got a pattern in its land use structure. The central part around Shaheb Bazaar is predominantly a retail and partly wholesale region. Next to it, towards east, west, and north, business thoroughfares spread out. Between the slices of thoroughfares, office activities, and residential areas occupy spaces. Further away is the spread of better residential areas. At the periphery of the city or at the fringe region, there are plenty of newly acquired residential developments, agricultural lands, and even open spaces. Existence of faster growth of second-level commercial centres away from Shaheb Bazaar viz. Lakshmipur, Talaimari-Kazla and Haragram, far away from the city centre indicate the city has sprawled enough to create scope for a second-level functional nucleus.Different land use clusters and city parts have significant visible features. Goldsmiths are signs of Rajshahi�s older parts. There is a narrow street in the centre-east of the city where Ghoramara post office is located at present, which carries the historical legacy of past cultural heritage. Once the Padma Rangamancha (a live theater hall) was located there, which was a symbol of aristocracy in the city. Jaminders and city elites converged there occasionally to meet celebrities from various parts of India � mostly from Calcutta. If you peep through the old doors of goldsmiths shops in Gohramara, you will still find that ornament designs carry history and Hindu cultural rituals. Rajshahi�s most identical icon used to be the Dhop Kols � small water tanks located at distance intervals to serve drinking water to by-walkers. This was a charity of the Maharani Hemantakumari, who later on established the first machine-supported water supply system known as Maharani Hemnatakumari Water Works. This was the foundation of the present-day water supply system in Rajshahi city. The Station Road, with its present-day modern high-rise structures with modern shops abuts from the centre towards the north, keeps a big contrast with the traditional Ghoramara area.(To be continued)- Professor Raquib Ahmed, PhD, Vice Chancellor, Fareast International University, Former Chairman, Geography & Environmental Studies, University of Rajshahi