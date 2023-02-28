12 detained on different charges in Cumilla, Khulna

A total of 12 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in two districts- Cumilla and Khulna, in three days.



CUMILLA: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested nine members of a vehicles thieves' gang along with five stolen auto-rickshaws and tomtoms from different upazilas in the district on Sunday.



Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Khandaker Ashfaquzzaman confirmed the matter in a press briefing at the SP office conference room on Monday noon.



ASP Khandaker Ashfaquzzaman said a battery-run auto-rickshaw was stolen from Changini area under Sadar Dakshin Upazila in the district on February 10 last. The auto-rickshaw owner Fazlur Rahman lodged a complaint with Sadar Dakshin Model Police Station (PS) in this regard.



Following this, DB Police conducted drives in different areas of the district on Sunday, and arrested nine members of a vehicle thieves' gang along with five stolen auto-rickshaws including FAzlur's one and tomtoms.



The arrested are: Saidur alias Sahidul Islam, 30, of Behuta Village under Sadar Upazila in Manikganj; Md Rubel, 28, of Shaktala area in Sadar Dakshin Upazila; Md Sharif, 32, of Ambarpur Village, Md Rubel, 25, of Mahichail Village, Sadeq Hossain, 37, of Sakoch Upazila, and Md Liton, 32, of Iliotganj area in Chandina Upazila; Delwar Hossain, 30, of Darora Village in Muradnagar Upazila; Shah Imran alias Shahin, 34, of Sonda Village in Lalmai Upazila in Cumilla; and Manik Hossain, 27, of Kutia Laxmipur Village in Kachua Upazila of Chandpur.



The arrested persons confessed of stealing vehicles in different areas for long during the primary interrogation.



After filing of a case with Cumilla Sadar Dakshin Model PS, the arrested were sent to jail, the ASP added.



KHULNA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Friday arrested three alleged traffickers including prime accused of a murder case from Jashore and Khulna.



The arrested are: killer Ali Hossain, 20, a resident of Kalia Upazila in Narail; Md Al Amin, 19, and Kulsum Begum, 45, residents of Sadar Thana area in Khulna City. On information, a special team of RAB-6 conducted drives in different areas of Jashore and Khulna, and arrested the alleged killer and his cohorts, said Lt Col Md Moshtak Ahmed, commander of RAB-Khulna-6, in a press briefing at the RAB-6 headquarters in the city.



Describing the killing incident, the RAB-6 official said, alleged traffickers Nowab and his wife Bristi with cooperation of Ramzan alias Lengra Ramzan and Jewel Biswas brought a teenage girl Tumpa to Khulna from Dhaka alluring to make her a TikTok celebrity and to give a job abroad in November last year.



Tumpa, the victim, who lived with her parents at Demra in the capital, was confined at Kulsum's residence in Khulna City for three days.



Later on, the traffickers sold Tumpa to Ali Hossain, a trafficker. Ali Hossain then took her to Guzrat in India through Benapole Land Port, where she was forcibly used to commit unsocial activities including making adult TikTok video since two months.



"Tumpa was tortured physically and mentally by Ali Hossain as she denied committing any unsocial activities. Ali Hossain allegedly killed Tumpa after planning with Nowab and Bristi as the deceased threatened him that she will disclose everything to law enforcement agencies," he said. On January 26 in 2023, Indian Police informed the deceased's father over phone that his daughter was brutally killed.

