Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 February, 2023, 1:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

12 detained on different charges in Cumilla, Khulna

Published : Tuesday, 28 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Our Correspondents

A total of 12 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in two districts- Cumilla and Khulna, in three days.

CUMILLA: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested nine members of a vehicles thieves' gang along with five stolen auto-rickshaws and tomtoms from different upazilas in the district on Sunday.

Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Khandaker Ashfaquzzaman confirmed the matter in a press briefing at the SP office conference room on Monday noon.

ASP Khandaker Ashfaquzzaman said a battery-run auto-rickshaw was stolen from Changini area under Sadar Dakshin Upazila in the district on February 10 last. The auto-rickshaw owner Fazlur Rahman lodged a complaint with Sadar Dakshin Model Police Station (PS) in this regard.

Following this, DB Police conducted drives in different areas of the district on Sunday, and arrested nine members of a vehicle thieves' gang along with five stolen auto-rickshaws including FAzlur's one and tomtoms.

The arrested are: Saidur alias Sahidul Islam, 30, of Behuta Village under Sadar Upazila in Manikganj; Md Rubel, 28, of Shaktala area in Sadar Dakshin Upazila; Md Sharif, 32, of Ambarpur Village, Md Rubel, 25, of Mahichail Village, Sadeq Hossain, 37, of Sakoch Upazila, and Md Liton, 32, of Iliotganj area in Chandina Upazila; Delwar Hossain, 30, of Darora Village in Muradnagar Upazila; Shah Imran alias Shahin, 34, of Sonda Village in Lalmai Upazila in Cumilla; and Manik Hossain, 27, of Kutia Laxmipur Village in Kachua Upazila of Chandpur.

The arrested persons confessed of stealing vehicles in different areas for long during the primary interrogation.

After filing of a case with Cumilla Sadar Dakshin Model PS, the arrested were sent to jail, the ASP added.

KHULNA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Friday arrested three alleged traffickers including prime accused of a murder case from Jashore and Khulna.

The arrested are: killer Ali Hossain, 20, a resident of Kalia Upazila in Narail; Md Al Amin, 19, and Kulsum Begum, 45, residents of Sadar Thana area in Khulna City. On information, a special team of RAB-6 conducted drives in different areas of Jashore and Khulna, and arrested the alleged killer and his cohorts,  said Lt Col Md Moshtak Ahmed, commander of RAB-Khulna-6, in a press briefing at the RAB-6 headquarters in the city.

Describing the killing incident, the RAB-6 official said, alleged traffickers Nowab and his wife Bristi with cooperation of Ramzan alias Lengra Ramzan and Jewel Biswas brought a teenage girl Tumpa to Khulna from Dhaka alluring to make her a TikTok celebrity and to give a job abroad in November last year.

Tumpa, the victim, who lived with her parents at Demra in the capital, was confined at Kulsum's residence in Khulna City for three days.

Later on, the traffickers sold Tumpa to Ali Hossain, a trafficker. Ali Hossain then took her to Guzrat in India through Benapole Land Port, where she was forcibly used to commit unsocial activities including making adult TikTok video since two months.

"Tumpa was tortured physically and mentally by Ali Hossain as she denied committing any unsocial activities. Ali Hossain allegedly killed Tumpa after planning with Nowab and Bristi as the deceased threatened him that she will disclose everything to law enforcement agencies," he said. On January 26 in 2023, Indian Police informed the deceased's father over phone that his daughter was brutally killed.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
12 detained on different charges in Cumilla, Khulna
Three crushed under train
58.33 MT rice produced in last three years in Khulna
Two electrocuted in Dinajpur, Barishal
Ethnic girls get bicycles distributed in Dinajpur
Life term convict nabbed in Satkhira
Six murdered in Gazipur, Narayanganj, Pirojpur
Farmer dies from snakebite at Santhia


Latest News
Bangladesh wants inclusion in Mercosur: Momen
Bangladesh ahead of US in many cases of transparency: Hasan
Canada remains Bangladesh's strong partner tackling Rohingya crisis: Sajjan
Man's throat-slit body stuffed in sack found in Noakhali
Man sentenced to life term for releasing objectionable images of housewife
Run OMS through cards: PM
Khaleda undergoes health check-up at Evercare, returns home
'Chattogram Research Festival' held at CU
British High Commission hosts England, Bangladesh cricket teams
Trader killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Most Read News
BM Container Depot at Ctg introduces world class safety standard
CPJ, rights groups demand to stop harassment of journalist Rozina
HC orders ACC to probe MP Golap's houses in US
Khaleda Zia to be taken to hospital this afternoon
Argentina foreign minister in Dhaka
Fatullah fire: Burnt wife dies, husband in critical condition
Girl dies, 4 injured as truck smashes car in Cumilla
India's Congress for resolving water sharing issue with Bangladesh
Ex-OC Pradeep's wife denied bail
Italy migrant boat capsize death toll rises to 59
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft