Tuesday, 28 February, 2023, 1:18 AM
Three crushed under train

Published : Tuesday, 28 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Our Correspondents

Three people including two females have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Faridpur, in two days.

JAMALPUR: A woman was crushed under a train in Badechandi area under Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Monalisa Jannat Ferdousi, 41, wife of Nurul Huda of Betmari Village in Sherpur District.

According to Jamalpur Railway Police sources, a Dewanganj-bound commuter train from Dhaka crushed her in the afternoon when Monalisa was crossing a railway track in the area, which left her dead on the spot. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jamalpur General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

DINAJPUR: A schoolboy was crushed under a train at Hili under Hakimpur Upazila in the district on Thursday.

The accident took place at Satkuri Railway Gate of the upazila at around 11am.

The deceased was identified as Wadud Hossain, 16, son of Rashidul Islam, a resident of Raibhag Village of the upazila. He was a tenth grader at Gohara Dwimukhi High School.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hakimpur PS Abu Sayem Mia said a Chilahati-bound train from Rajshahi hit the boy at the Satkuri Railway Gate in the morning, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members, the OC added.

FARIDPUR: A minor girl was crushed under a train in Nagarkanda Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Mim Akter, 6, daughter of Ujjal Shikdar, a resident of Bashgari Village.

According to locals, a train hit the girl while she was walking along the rail line in Bashbari area in the morning, leaving her dead on the spot.


