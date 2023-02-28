58.33 MT rice produced in last three years in Khulna

KHULNA, Feb 27: Despite the various natural disaster and salinity, all kinds of rice production are increasing every year in Khulna Region.



A total of 58,33,311 metric tonnes (MT) of rice has been produced from 17,21,895 hectares of lands in four districts under Khulna Region in the last three years, said an official of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) on Sunday.



"It became possible for using of modern technology, frequent electricity, irrigation facilities, available seeds, fertiliser and various initiatives taken by the government," the official said.

Sources said, farmers are cultivating Aush, Ropa Aman, Bona Aman and Boro paddy in Khulna, Narail, Bagerhat and Satkhira under the region every year.



In 2019-20 fiscal years, a total of 55,816 MT of Aush paddy has been produced from 24,875 hectares of lands, while 8,11,400 MT of Ropa Aman from 2,93,810 hectares of lands, 11,935 MT of Bona Aman from 9,835 hectares of lands and 1,035,647 MT of Boro paddy has been produced from 2,33,340 hectares of lands.



In 2020-21 fiscal years, a total of 62,179 MT of Aush rice has been produced from 26,790 hectares of lands, while 8,08,203 MT of Ropa Aman from 2,98,055 hectares of lands, 12,950 MT of Bona Aman from 10,770 hectares of lands and 10,54,452 MT of Boro from 2,40,410 hectares of lands.



In 2021-22 fiscal years, a total of 58,835 MT of Aush rice has been produced from 25,490 hectares of lands while 8,26,831 MT of Ropa Aman from 2,99,110 hectares of lands, 12,653 MT of Bona Aman from 10,518 hectares of lands and 10,82,410 MT of Boro rice from 2,48,892 hectares of lands.



Additional Director of DAE in Khulna Zone Md Faridul Hasan said, rice cultivation has been exceeded the target this year due to favourable weather though Cyclone Sitrang, which caused a huge damage on Aman paddy cultivation.



Despite various natural disaster, drought and salinity in the southern coastal belt, various initiatives including incentives for farmers, frequent electricity, irrigation, quality seeds and fertiliser by the government, proper cultivation and fertilisation of Aush, Aman and Boro paddy has been exceeded rice production in last couple of years.



"All kinds of rice production have also been increased as agriculturists and DAE officials have given right direction and advice to the farmers during all crops season," he said, adding that farmers showed interest to increase crops production.



