Two electrocuted in Dinajpur, Barishal

Two people have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Barishal, in three days.



PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A housewife was electrocuted in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Monday noon.



The deceased was identified as Aduri Khatun, 38, wife of Md Sar Hossain, a resident of Dakshin Shalandar School Para Village under Chandipur Union.



Local sources said Aduri Khatun came in contact with live electricity at around 1pm while she was switching on an electric water pump in the house, which left her critically injured.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued Aduri and took her to Parbatipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Parbatipur Model Police Station (PS) Abul Hasnat Khan confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



BARISHAL: A farmer was electrocuted in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Saturday night.



The deceased was identified as Kabir Hawlader, 52, son of late Yasin Hawlader, a resident of Purba Dumuria Village under Khanjapur Union in the upazila.



Local sources said Kabir Hawlader set up an electric trap in his Boro Paddy field to save the crops from rat.



However, he came in contact with live electricity at around 7:45pm while he was crossing that trap, which left him dead on the spot.



