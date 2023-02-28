Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 February, 2023, 1:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two electrocuted in Dinajpur, Barishal

Published : Tuesday, 28 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Our Correspondents

Two people have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Barishal, in three days.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A housewife was electrocuted in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The deceased was identified as Aduri Khatun, 38, wife of Md Sar Hossain, a resident of Dakshin Shalandar School Para Village under Chandipur Union.

Local sources said Aduri Khatun came in contact with live electricity at around 1pm while she was switching on an electric water pump in the house, which left her critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued Aduri and took her to Parbatipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Parbatipur Model Police Station (PS) Abul Hasnat Khan confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

BARISHAL: A farmer was electrocuted in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Kabir Hawlader, 52, son of late Yasin Hawlader, a resident of Purba Dumuria Village under Khanjapur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Kabir Hawlader set up an electric trap in his Boro Paddy field to save the crops from rat.

However, he came in contact with live electricity at around 7:45pm while he was crossing that trap, which left him dead on the spot.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
12 detained on different charges in Cumilla, Khulna
Three crushed under train
58.33 MT rice produced in last three years in Khulna
Two electrocuted in Dinajpur, Barishal
Ethnic girls get bicycles distributed in Dinajpur
Life term convict nabbed in Satkhira
Six murdered in Gazipur, Narayanganj, Pirojpur
Farmer dies from snakebite at Santhia


Latest News
Bangladesh wants inclusion in Mercosur: Momen
Bangladesh ahead of US in many cases of transparency: Hasan
Canada remains Bangladesh's strong partner tackling Rohingya crisis: Sajjan
Man's throat-slit body stuffed in sack found in Noakhali
Man sentenced to life term for releasing objectionable images of housewife
Run OMS through cards: PM
Khaleda undergoes health check-up at Evercare, returns home
'Chattogram Research Festival' held at CU
British High Commission hosts England, Bangladesh cricket teams
Trader killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Most Read News
BM Container Depot at Ctg introduces world class safety standard
CPJ, rights groups demand to stop harassment of journalist Rozina
HC orders ACC to probe MP Golap's houses in US
Khaleda Zia to be taken to hospital this afternoon
Argentina foreign minister in Dhaka
Fatullah fire: Burnt wife dies, husband in critical condition
Girl dies, 4 injured as truck smashes car in Cumilla
India's Congress for resolving water sharing issue with Bangladesh
Ex-OC Pradeep's wife denied bail
Italy migrant boat capsize death toll rises to 59
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft