Ethnic girls get bicycles distributed in Dinajpur

DINAJPUR, Feb 27: Bicycles have been distributed among the female students from Ethnic community in Fulbari Upazila of the district recently.



Fulbari Upazila administration organized the distribution programme on the Upazila Parishad premises under the Special Area Development Support Project.



Freedom Fighter Mostafizur Rahman Fizar, MP, was present as the chief guest at the distribution programme with Upazila Nirbahi Officer Muhammad Wasikul Islam in the chair.



Fulbari Upazila Parishad Chairman Ataur Rahman Milton and Upazila Awami League (AL) Adviser Farhana Rahman Mukta were present as special guests.



Dinajpur Zilla Parishad Member Shafikul Islam Babu, Fulbari Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Manju Roy Chowdhury, Female Vice-Chairman Neeru Shamsunnahar, Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Zafar Arif Chowdhury, Upazila AL Organizing Secretary Ashraful Islam Dabloo, Animal Resources Officer Dr Rabiul Islam, Project Implementation Officer Safiul Islam, Primary Education Officer Hasina Bhuiyan, and Agriculture Officer Rumman Akter, among others, were also present at that time.