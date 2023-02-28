Life term convict nabbed in Satkhira



SATKHIRA, Feb 27: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man, who was sentenced to life-term imprisonment in a case filed over drug trading, in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Friday.



Detective Branch of Police arrested Jahangir Alam, 33, along with 1,022 bottles of phensedyl from Narail in 2013.



A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection.



Following this, a court sentenced Jahangir to life-term imprisonment. He remained absconding after getting bail in the case.



Acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB-6 conducted a drive at Kaliganj of the district on Friday and arrested Jahangir, said the RAB sources.



