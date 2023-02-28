Six murdered in Gazipur, Narayanganj, Pirojpur

Six people including two females and three brothers have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Gazipur, Narayanganj and Pirojpur, in three days.



GAZIPUR: A ready-made garment worker was stabbed to death allegedly by an eve teaser for denying his love proposal in the district on Sunday night.



The incident took place at a lane of Chandana Chowrasta area in the city at around 8:30pm. At that time, locals caught eve teaser Md Foysal, 22, and handed him over to police.



The deceased was Tanjila Akter Toma, 18, hailed from Dakshin Niyamatpur Village under Saidpur Upazila of Nilphamari District. He was working as a helper of TM Fashion Limited in the area.



Moyna Akter, the deceased's mother, said "Foysal used to harass Toma everyday by making her unethical proposal. The accused was terminated from the job when my daughter filed a complaint to the factory authorities against him."



According to locals, on Sunday night, Faisal stopped Toma on her way to home. He locked into an altercation with Toma at that time.



At one stage of the altercation, the accused stabbed on the belly of Toma, leaving her critically injured.



Later on, locals rushed her to Shaheed Taj Uddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gazipur Bason Police Station (PS) Sanowar Jahan said during primary interrogation, it was known that the girl was stabbed to death by the accused for denying his love proposal.



A case was filed and legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



NARAYANGANJ: Four men were murdered in separate incidents in Sonargaon and Araihazar upazilas of the district on in three days.



Three siblings were stabbed to death allegedly by their uncle and cousins in Kanchpur area of Sonargaon Upazila on Sunday.



The deceased were identified as Aslam Sani, 48, and his younger brothers Rafiqul Islam, 35, and Shafiqul Islam Rony, 28, sons of late Sanaullah of Panchpara area under Kanchpur Union in the upazila.



Quoting locals, police said the three brothers and their uncle had a longstanding dispute over the ownership of a piece of land.



The renovation work under the government finance of a drain in front of their house was going on.

On Sunday noon, Aslam and his brothers locked into an altercation with his uncle Mohiuddin and his son Mostafa over the renovation work.



At one stage, Mohiuddin and his son Mostafa along with some others attacked on Aslam and his brothers with lethal weapons, leaving them critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Al Baraka Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Aslam and his younger brother Roni dead on arrival, said Sonargaon PS OC Mahbubul Alam.



Injured Rafiqul was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) as his condition deteriorated further.



Later on, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital in the evening.



On information, police visited the scene, said the OC adding that they are investigating the matter.



Meanwhile, a person has been killed three days after filing of a complaint with the PS concerned alleging attempt of murder by his rivals in Araihazar Upazila of the district.



Md Moslem Mia, 63, a resident of Salmodi Nayapara area under Mahmudpur Union in the upazila, was attacked by his rivals on Friday last. He succumbed to his injuries at the DMCH on Saturday while undergoing treatment there.



Moslem Mia had a longstanding conflict over land with his cousin Baten and his followers.



It is learnt that Moslem lodged a complaint with Araihazar PS three days before the attack on February 21 fearing an attempt on his life by rivals. A sub-inspector (SI) of the PS was also given the responsibility to investigate the complaint. But, the SI did not visit the scene to investigate the complaint.



Moslem and nine others of his family came under an attack on Friday afternoon when they were returning the house from their land. Critically hacked Moslem was, later, admitted to the DMCH.



Sahera Akter, wailing wife of Moslem, lamented that her husband might not have been killed if police went to the scene taking his complaint into cognisance. "I didn't have to lose my husband and my children their father."



She further said Araihazar PS SI Imran was given the responsibility to investigate the complaint. "But, he didn't go to investigate it. Besides, my daughter and I myself phoned the SI repeatedly, but he didn't come."



In his written complaint, Moslem mentioned that his rival was very dangerous and bad types of person. "He may attack us any moment. He may kill us."



One Rezaul who was injured in the attack of Baten and his followers, alleged that they became the owners of 12 decimals of arable land in Shalomdi Chawk mouza in the record. The land was inherited from Moslem's father. But, Baten and his followers forcibly occupied the land. Baten and followers attacked them when they were returning home planting saplings on the land on Friday last.



A source at the PS said Moslem Mia's written complaint is now in the register of the PS. SI Imran was given responsibility to investigate that.



PIROJPUR: A newlywed young woman was allegedly murdered by her husband and sister-in-law in Indurkani Upazila of the district on Saturday.



Deceased Pakhi Akhter, 19, was the wife of Nayem Shikder, a resident of Chargazipur Village in the upazila.



Local and the deceased's family sources said Pakhi Akhter, daughter of Faizul Shikder of the area, got married with Nayem Shikder, son of Khaleq Shikder, about three months back. Nayem then got involved with an extramarital affair with his sister-in-law.



However, Pakhi caught the duo in an unacceptable situation on Thursday night.



Following this, she had a quarrel with them. At one stage, Nayem and his sister-in-law strangled her to death, and hanged the body from the ceiling to cover up the incident as suicide.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



A case was filed with Indurkani PS in this regard.



Indurkani PS OC Enamul Haque confirmed the matter, adding that the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.



However, the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused, the OC added.



