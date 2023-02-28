Video
Home Countryside

Farmer dies from snakebite at Santhia

Published : Tuesday, 28 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Our Correspondent

SANTHIA, PABNA, Feb 27: A farmer has died from snakebite in Santhia Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Fazar Ali Sarder, 55, son of late Kashem Ali Sarder, a resident of Ghughudah Village under Gourigram Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Fazar Ali was irrigating his onion field in the area at around 4pm. At that time, a venomous snake bit him, leaving the man critically injured.

Hearing his scream, locals rushed in and rescued him.

The family members, later, took him to a snake charmer in Shahjadpur Upazila of Sirajganj, where his condition deteriorated further.

Later on, Fazar Ali died at around 6:30pm.


