Farmer dies from snakebite at Santhia

SANTHIA, PABNA, Feb 27: A farmer has died from snakebite in Santhia Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Fazar Ali Sarder, 55, son of late Kashem Ali Sarder, a resident of Ghughudah Village under Gourigram Union in the upazila.



Local sources said Fazar Ali was irrigating his onion field in the area at around 4pm. At that time, a venomous snake bit him, leaving the man critically injured.



Hearing his scream, locals rushed in and rescued him.



The family members, later, took him to a snake charmer in Shahjadpur Upazila of Sirajganj, where his condition deteriorated further.



Later on, Fazar Ali died at around 6:30pm.



