Must reach out to most deprived, Pasmanda Muslims: Modi

NEW DELHI, Feb 27: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emphasised the importance of good governance for reaching the last mile, saying such an approach will have no scope for discrimination and corruption.PM Modi also underscored backwardness among Pasmanda Muslims as he highlighted his government's efforts to reach out to the most deprived sections of society with its various welfare schemes.In a post-budget webinar on "reaching the last mile", the prime minister said his government is launching a special mission for the most deprived among the tribals."We have to quickly provide various facilities to our tribes people in over 200 districts and over 22,000 villages of the country. Similarly among our minorities, especially among Muslims we have Pasmanda Muslims. How we have to take benefits to themas they even today after so many years of Independence remain far behind," he said. PTI