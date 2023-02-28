At Jordan talks, Israel, Palestinians pledge to prevent new unrest

AMMAN, Feb 27: Israeli and Palestinian officials pledged after rare talks in Jordan on Sunday to prevent more violence, which has surged this year and saw two Israelis killed in the West Bank as the meeting took place.



After "comprehensive and frank discussions" that included officials from Egypt as well as the United States, the Palestinian and Israeli sides "reaffirmed the necessity of committing to de-escalation on the ground and to prevent further violence", a joint statement in English said after the meeting in the Red Sea resort of Aqaba.



A senior Israeli official said the participants agreed on a "joint security commission" to examine cooperation and "Palestinian willingness and capacity to take responsibility for the fight against terrorism" in territories under Palestinian Authority control.



In Jordan, state broadcaster Al-Mamlaka said earlier the meeting was "the first of its kind in years between Palestinians and Israelis with regional and international participation".



With the talks underway, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, said in a statement that "two Israeli civilians were killed in a Palestinian terror attack" after a shooting in Huwara in the northern West Bank, which Israeli has occupied since the 1967 Six-Day War.



An Israeli government official, requesting anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly about the Jordan talks, said their delegation included national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi and Ronen Bar, head of the Shin Bet domestic security agency.



Sources with knowledge of the meeting said Palestinian intelligence chief Majed Faraj was also attending.



US National Security Council coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk, as well as Jordanian and Egyptian security officials, were also there. AFP



