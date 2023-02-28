Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 February, 2023, 1:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

US in pressure campaign to stop China from arming Russia

Published : Tuesday, 28 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

WASHINGTON, Feb 27:  The United States is "confident" that China is considering providing lethal materiel to support the Russian forces invading Ukraine, senior officials said Sunday.

And while they have seen no sign Beijing has done so yet, they underscored the US message this weekend that China should not cross that red line.

"We're confident that the Chinese leadership is considering the provision of lethal equipment" to Russia, CIA director William Burns told CBS on Sunday in a rare interview.

But, he added, "We also don't see that a final decision has been made yet, and we don't see evidence of actual shipments of lethal equipment."

US officials have launched a broad diplomatic offensive over the past week to warn China against providing such lethal assistance -- which experts say could have a profound impact on the war in Ukraine as it enters its second year.

Beijing so far has forcefully denied the allegations.

Media reports, including in The Wall Street Journal and NBC, have cited unidentified US officials as saying China is weighing whether to provide drones and certain munitions to Russia.

German weekly Der Spiegel has reported that Beijing and Moscow are negotiating the possible purchase from a Chinese firm of 100 strike drones for use in Ukraine.

Earlier this month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken shared US concerns directly with China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, during a tense meeting in the margins of the Munich security conference.

On Wednesday, Wang met in Moscow with President Vladimir Putin, underscoring the close ties between their countries.

US officials say Chinese companies are already providing non-lethal equipment to Russia.

On Sunday, Jake Sullivan, the US national security advisor, made the rounds of the morning talk shows to reinforce Washington's warnings.

He said the United States would remain "vigilant" about Chinese military supplies to Russia and that there would be consequences should Beijing send lethal weaponry.

"We will continue to send a strong message that we believe that sending military aid to Russia at this time
would be a bad mistake, and China should want no part of it," he said on CNN.

Sullivan noted that the war in Ukraine poses "real complications" for Beijing, but he reiterated that a decision to help arm Russia would "come at real cost to China."

Washington has yet to detail what those costs might be, but it does have a large array of available sanctions that could seriously affect the economy of China, one of the largest US trading partners.

US President Joe Biden told ABC on Friday that he had warned Chinese President Xi Jinping last summer that a move to arm Russia would have dire economic repercussions -- as it has had for Russia.
"This is not a threat, it's just a statement," he said.

During a virtual summit Friday, G7 leaders threatened to impose "severe costs" on any country helping Russia evade sanctions.

The war has placed Beijing in an awkward spot. Its diplomatic and economic ties to Moscow, reinforced over the past year, put it at odds with the US and the broad international coalition supporting Ukraine.

China has avoided condemning Russia's Ukraine invasion, and on Friday it put forth a 12-point proposal calling for dialogue between the warring sides, respect for territorial integrity and a ban on any use of nuclear weapons.

But from Washington's perspective, Beijing is attempting to have it "both ways," a balancing act that grows ever harder to maintain.

"They're trying to present themselves as neutral and a party for peace," Blinken told CBS on Friday, "while at the same time aiding and abetting Russia's war effort."    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Japan to buy 400 Tomahawk missiles from US: Kishida
Must reach out to most deprived, Pasmanda Muslims: Modi
At Jordan talks, Israel, Palestinians pledge to prevent new unrest
One killed, dozens wounded in fresh quake in Turkey
US in pressure campaign to stop China from arming Russia
Derisking global economy a key concern of G20: Jaishankar
Putin says Russia cannot ignore NATO nuclear capability
Israeli-Palestinian talks kick off in Jordan


Latest News
Bangladesh wants inclusion in Mercosur: Momen
Bangladesh ahead of US in many cases of transparency: Hasan
Canada remains Bangladesh's strong partner tackling Rohingya crisis: Sajjan
Man's throat-slit body stuffed in sack found in Noakhali
Man sentenced to life term for releasing objectionable images of housewife
Run OMS through cards: PM
Khaleda undergoes health check-up at Evercare, returns home
'Chattogram Research Festival' held at CU
British High Commission hosts England, Bangladesh cricket teams
Trader killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Most Read News
BM Container Depot at Ctg introduces world class safety standard
CPJ, rights groups demand to stop harassment of journalist Rozina
HC orders ACC to probe MP Golap's houses in US
Khaleda Zia to be taken to hospital this afternoon
Argentina foreign minister in Dhaka
Fatullah fire: Burnt wife dies, husband in critical condition
Girl dies, 4 injured as truck smashes car in Cumilla
India's Congress for resolving water sharing issue with Bangladesh
Ex-OC Pradeep's wife denied bail
Italy migrant boat capsize death toll rises to 59
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft