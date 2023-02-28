Shakib joins practice for England series Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has joined the practice session for the upcoming England series on Monday, less than two hours after returning home from the USA.





He had to skip Pakistan Super League (PSL) to join his family in the USA due to family emergency. He was supposed to play five matches in PSL but played only one match.





As he was in the USA, his relation with ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal became talk of the town after BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon in an interview claimed that the rift between the two ruined the atmosphere of the dressing room.





Shakib though is yet to respond on the issue, Tamim Iqbal had already talked and said as long as their relations on the field is normal, nothing else matters.





Tamim though didn't deny the strained relationship between him and Shakib directly.





"I think the team environment is very good. And see the result-we have been doing well in ODI cricket for the last five/six years.







We won most of the series in this period. You can only achieve success when the dressing room environment stays good. I don't see any difference, everything here is normal," Tamim said.





As Shakib joined the practice session, every eye was on Shakib and Tamim. But everything looked normal between them as the duo was seen talking to each other for several times. BSS