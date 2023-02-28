Williamson becomes NZ's highest Test run-scorer

WELLINGTON, FEB 27: Kane Williamson called it "special" after surpassing Ross Taylor on Monday to become New Zealand's highest Test run-scorer.





Williamson's century steered New Zealand to 483 all out in their second innings and set England a target of 258 runs to win the second Test in Wellington.





The 32-year-old former captain earned two standing ovations at the Basin Reserve during a superb innings which brought up his 26th Test century.





He raised his bat fleetingly after reaching 29 not out early on Monday to pass Taylor's record of 7,683 runs.





Williamson left the field to more applause when he fell for 132 to part-time seam bowler Harry Brook.





Williamson was typically modest about his place in the history books. AFP