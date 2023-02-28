Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 February, 2023, 1:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

BCB to sign four-year contract with DRS company

Published : Tuesday, 28 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Sports Reporter

BCB to sign four-year contract with DRS company

BCB to sign four-year contract with DRS company

The last two seasons of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) had came under sword due to below standard umpiring in absence of Decision Review System (DRS).

What will happen to the forthcoming home series against England? Won't there be DRS available? "Yes, of course," replied the BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury on Monday at BCB Media Conference Room in Mirpur.

"We have been going to make a long term agreement with the DRS service providers and it's till 2027. 
Therefore, DRS will be available in all international and domestic events in Bangladesh," the BCB executive assured.

DRS system is the combination of two-fold modern technologies- the hawk-eye and the Snicko-metre. Hawk-eye is used to track the ball while Snicko-metre is used to identify edge against the appeal caught behind using the ultra-edge technology. The BCB failed to manage DRS due to busy schedules of the organizations deliver DRS services, the BPL officials said.

"Much discussion took place regarding DRS issue. Many things came out. Cricket was played and the ICC events were held before the DRS technology," Nizamuddin expressed. "But the ICC made it compulsory for all ICC events since the technology came into existence".

"We had been trying to bring DRS system for domestic events and that's why we had handed over the DRS to our production team. But now we have come out of it," he confirmed.

Team-England is now in Bangladesh to play three ODIs and as many T20i matches. The official tour will kick off with the ODI series and the first two matches will be taking place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) will host the third and the final ODI and the first game of the T20 series. The teams will return to Dhaka for the second and third matches at the SBNCS.

The first two ODIs are slated for March 1 and 3 while the third fifty over game will be held on March 6 . After a three-day gap, the rivals will engage in T20i affairs and the first game will take place on March 9. The last Dhaka phase matches will be held on March 12 and 14 respectively.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shakib joins practice for England series
Williamson becomes NZ's highest Test run-scorer
BCB to sign four-year contract with DRS company
Khulna champion of boys' 2000-meter Team Time Trial Cycling
Bangladesh enter in Para Archery era
Australian women cricketers hailed as among greatest ever
Fans can get tickets from online store in Ireland series: BCB
Habibur re-elected vice president of AKF


Latest News
Bangladesh wants inclusion in Mercosur: Momen
Bangladesh ahead of US in many cases of transparency: Hasan
Canada remains Bangladesh's strong partner tackling Rohingya crisis: Sajjan
Man's throat-slit body stuffed in sack found in Noakhali
Man sentenced to life term for releasing objectionable images of housewife
Run OMS through cards: PM
Khaleda undergoes health check-up at Evercare, returns home
'Chattogram Research Festival' held at CU
British High Commission hosts England, Bangladesh cricket teams
Trader killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Most Read News
BM Container Depot at Ctg introduces world class safety standard
CPJ, rights groups demand to stop harassment of journalist Rozina
HC orders ACC to probe MP Golap's houses in US
Khaleda Zia to be taken to hospital this afternoon
Argentina foreign minister in Dhaka
Fatullah fire: Burnt wife dies, husband in critical condition
Girl dies, 4 injured as truck smashes car in Cumilla
India's Congress for resolving water sharing issue with Bangladesh
Ex-OC Pradeep's wife denied bail
Italy migrant boat capsize death toll rises to 59
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft