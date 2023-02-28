BCB to sign four-year contract with DRS company

The last two seasons of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) had came under sword due to below standard umpiring in absence of Decision Review System (DRS).





What will happen to the forthcoming home series against England? Won't there be DRS available? "Yes, of course," replied the BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury on Monday at BCB Media Conference Room in Mirpur.





"We have been going to make a long term agreement with the DRS service providers and it's till 2027.



Therefore, DRS will be available in all international and domestic events in Bangladesh," the BCB executive assured.





DRS system is the combination of two-fold modern technologies- the hawk-eye and the Snicko-metre. Hawk-eye is used to track the ball while Snicko-metre is used to identify edge against the appeal caught behind using the ultra-edge technology. The BCB failed to manage DRS due to busy schedules of the organizations deliver DRS services, the BPL officials said.







"Much discussion took place regarding DRS issue. Many things came out. Cricket was played and the ICC events were held before the DRS technology," Nizamuddin expressed. "But the ICC made it compulsory for all ICC events since the technology came into existence".







"We had been trying to bring DRS system for domestic events and that's why we had handed over the DRS to our production team. But now we have come out of it," he confirmed.





Team-England is now in Bangladesh to play three ODIs and as many T20i matches. The official tour will kick off with the ODI series and the first two matches will be taking place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) will host the third and the final ODI and the first game of the T20 series. The teams will return to Dhaka for the second and third matches at the SBNCS.





The first two ODIs are slated for March 1 and 3 while the third fifty over game will be held on March 6 . After a three-day gap, the rivals will engage in T20i affairs and the first game will take place on March 9. The last Dhaka phase matches will be held on March 12 and 14 respectively.