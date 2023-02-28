Khulna champion of boys' 2000-meter Team Time Trial Cycling The Khulna divisional team, on Monday, became champion of the 2000-meter Team Time Trial for boys' Cycling in the Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games finishing the race in three minutes and 26.83 seconds. Al Mamun, Riyadh Hasan Piyash, Abdur Rahman Shafin, and Rezwan brought this honour to the division.





Rangpur division became second and Chattogram placed third in the event.







In the 1000-meter Time Trial for boys, Al Mamun from Khulna placed first, Alimul Islam from Chattogram second and Abdur Rahman Shafin from Khulna third.







In the 1000-meter Team Time Trial for girls, the Chattogram divisional team placed first finishing it in two minutes and 12.50 seconds. Khulna became second and Dhaka third.







In the 500-meter Team Trial for girls, Rahela Khatun from Chattogram became first finishing it in 48.26 seconds. Jui Akter from Dhaka placed second finishing in 52.96 seconds while Shimu Akter from Khulna became third finishing in 57.49 seconds.







In Elimination Race for boys, Al Mamun from Khulna secured gold, Mashrafi Hossain Maruf from Rangpur won silver and Piyash from Khulna won a bronze medal.







In Elimination Race for girls, Nasrin Sultana from Khulna became first, Sonia from Chattogram became second and Nupaiching from the same division became third.







In the 2000-meter Scratch Race for boys, Rashed Ali from Chattogram won a gold, Habib Ali from Khulna silver and Mashrafi Hossain Maruf from Rangpur won a bronze.







Snigdha Akter from Chattogram won the gold medal in the 1000-meter Scratch Race for girls while Nasrin Sultana from Khulna booked a silver and Rahela from Chattogram won a bronze medal.







A total of eight gold medal events in Cycling were played on the day. All the events were held at the Bangladesh Army Stadium, Banani in Dhaka.