Bangladesh enter in Para Archery era State minister of Youth and Sport Zahid Ahsan Russell officially inaugurated the Para Archery Bangladesh in a city hotel on Monday in presence of the Secretary Generals of World Archery Federation Tom Dielen and World Archery Asia's secretary general Kyu-Hyung Han.





"A new horizon is explored in Bangladesh sports arena with the introduction of Para Archery Bangladesh," Russell told as chief guest. "It's a historic moment".







"Our autistic and disabled players are our pride. They brought 216 gold, 109 silver and 84 bronze medals for the country taking part in Special Olympics from time to time," he added.





"Bangladesh physically challenged cricket team has taken part in eight international tournaments and emerged as champions every time including the Bangabandhu four-nation Physically Challenged Cricket Tournament 2022 ahead of the centennial birth anniversary of the father of the nation," informed Russell.





"Recently, the International Para-Olympic Committee has ratified the National Para-Olympic Committee of Bangladesh. So, the physically challenged archers of Bangladesh will be able to take part in all international events," he stated.





Youth and Sports Secretary Dr. Mohiuddin Ahmed, Additional Secretary (Sports) Nazrul Islam, President of Bangladesh Archery Federations Lieutenant General (Rtd.) Mainul Islam and Secretary General Kazi Razibuddin Ahmed Chapal were present among others.





In the programme, BAF's general secretary Kazi Razibuddin Ahmed Chapal was named as the president while former hockey player Faisal Ahsanullah was made the general secretary as Bangladesh Para Archery Federation.







Chapal hoped that the physically challenged athletes of this discipline will bring laurels for the country the same way archers have brought glory to the national from regional and international events.





later on, the logo of the Para Archery Federation was unveiled.