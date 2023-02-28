Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 February, 2023, 1:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh enter in Para Archery era

Published : Tuesday, 28 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Sports reporter

Bangladesh enter in Para Archery era

Bangladesh enter in Para Archery era

State minister of Youth and Sport Zahid Ahsan Russell officially inaugurated the Para Archery Bangladesh in a city hotel on Monday in presence of the Secretary Generals of World Archery Federation Tom Dielen and World Archery Asia's secretary general Kyu-Hyung Han.

"A new horizon is explored in Bangladesh sports arena with the introduction of Para Archery Bangladesh," Russell told as chief guest. "It's a historic moment".

"Our autistic and disabled players are our pride. They brought 216 gold, 109 silver and 84 bronze medals for the country taking part in Special Olympics from time to time," he added.

"Bangladesh physically challenged cricket team has taken part in eight international tournaments and emerged as champions every time including the Bangabandhu four-nation Physically Challenged Cricket Tournament 2022 ahead of the centennial birth anniversary of the father of the nation," informed Russell.

"Recently, the International Para-Olympic Committee has ratified the National Para-Olympic Committee of Bangladesh. So, the physically challenged archers of Bangladesh will be able to take part in all international events," he stated.

Youth and Sports Secretary Dr. Mohiuddin Ahmed, Additional Secretary (Sports) Nazrul Islam, President of Bangladesh Archery Federations Lieutenant General (Rtd.) Mainul Islam and Secretary General Kazi Razibuddin Ahmed Chapal were present among others.

In the programme, BAF's general secretary Kazi Razibuddin Ahmed Chapal was named as the president while former hockey player Faisal Ahsanullah was made the general secretary as Bangladesh Para Archery Federation.

Chapal hoped that the physically challenged athletes of this discipline will bring laurels for the country the same way archers have brought glory to the national from regional and international events.

later on, the logo of the Para Archery Federation was unveiled.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shakib joins practice for England series
Williamson becomes NZ's highest Test run-scorer
BCB to sign four-year contract with DRS company
Khulna champion of boys' 2000-meter Team Time Trial Cycling
Bangladesh enter in Para Archery era
Australian women cricketers hailed as among greatest ever
Fans can get tickets from online store in Ireland series: BCB
Habibur re-elected vice president of AKF


Latest News
Bangladesh wants inclusion in Mercosur: Momen
Bangladesh ahead of US in many cases of transparency: Hasan
Canada remains Bangladesh's strong partner tackling Rohingya crisis: Sajjan
Man's throat-slit body stuffed in sack found in Noakhali
Man sentenced to life term for releasing objectionable images of housewife
Run OMS through cards: PM
Khaleda undergoes health check-up at Evercare, returns home
'Chattogram Research Festival' held at CU
British High Commission hosts England, Bangladesh cricket teams
Trader killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Most Read News
BM Container Depot at Ctg introduces world class safety standard
CPJ, rights groups demand to stop harassment of journalist Rozina
HC orders ACC to probe MP Golap's houses in US
Khaleda Zia to be taken to hospital this afternoon
Argentina foreign minister in Dhaka
Fatullah fire: Burnt wife dies, husband in critical condition
Girl dies, 4 injured as truck smashes car in Cumilla
India's Congress for resolving water sharing issue with Bangladesh
Ex-OC Pradeep's wife denied bail
Italy migrant boat capsize death toll rises to 59
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft