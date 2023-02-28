Video
Fans can get tickets from online store in Ireland series: BCB

Published : Tuesday, 28 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, CEO of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), announced that the BCB is working to make ticket sales for international matches available online, starting with the series against Ireland.

In this digital age, tickets are widely available for purchase from online stores all over the world. However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) still sells them manually, which is a great inconvenience for fans - particularly female fans, who cannot stand in long lines to obtain tickets.

"We have been working to make the tickets available online from the Ireland series," the BCB CEO said on Monday in Mirpur.

Spectators often find it difficult to purchase tickets due to long queues and the prevalence of black market ticketing. However, this could be alleviated if tickets were made available to purchase online.

The Bangladesh team is currently gearing up for the three-match ODI series against England starting on March 1. After the ODI series, both the teams will lock horns in a three-match T20I series.

BCB has already announced the price of the tickets for the first ODIs. Cricket fans can buy tickets for the upcoming ODI series in Dhaka from February 28.

The tickets will be sold at Shaheed Suhrawardi Indoor Stadium in Mirpur from 9 am to 7 pm on the day before and on the day of each match. The ticket prices range from Tk 200 to Tk 1,500, depending on the stand.     UNB


