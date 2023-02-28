Habibur re-elected vice president of AKF

Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation's (BKF) general secretary and AIGP, and tourist police chief Habibur Rahman have been re-elected as vice president of Asian Kabaddi Federation (AKF) for the second time, said a press release.





He was elected AKF vice president at a general meeting/election held today (Monday) at a hotel in Urmia, the city of Iran.





BKF's joint secretary SM Newaz Sohag was present at the general meeting as a representative of BKF.





In 2018, Habibur Rahman was elected vice-president of the AKF for the first time in the general meeting held in Indonesia. BSS