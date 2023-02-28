Video
Klinsmann named coach of South Korea

Published : Tuesday, 28 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

SEOUL, FEB 27: Jurgen Klinsmann, who won the World Cup as a player and led Germany to the semi-finals as coach, has been appointed head coach of South Korea, the country's football association said Monday.

The 58-year-old will arrive in Seoul next week and be in charge for a friendly against Colombia on March 24, the KFA said, adding he had a contract until 2026.

The former Germany, Bayern Munich and United States coach succeeds Paulo Bento, who took the Koreans to the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar, where they were beaten 4-1 by Brazil.

"I am very happy and honoured to be the head coach of South Korea's national football team," Klinsmann said, according to a Korea Football Association statement. "I am well aware that Korean national team has been constantly improving and producing results over a long period of time," he said.     AFP


