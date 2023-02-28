Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 February, 2023, 1:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

FBCCI fixes fee for traders to participate in Business Summit

Published : Tuesday, 28 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Correspondent

The three-day Bangladesh Business Summit-2023 organized by the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) is set to begin on March 11 and conclude on March 13. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the summit.

Bangladeshi Participants who are not member of the FBCCI will need to spend some $400 to participate in this summit from the inaugural ceremony to the concluding ceremony. However, the FBCCI members will need $200 to participate in this summit.

All the participants will have access to all sessions. They will also have access to CNN for displaying their products and prospects.

The participants will get the lunch and snacks within the sessions. Also, they will take part in the Dinner at FBCCI Business Excellence Award 2023. They will also be able to share their business thoughts and knowledge with each other in the B2B matchmaking meet.

Participants will also get their delegates kits and souvenir. There will be an opportunity to create business profile for further networking. Total 200 US dollars will cost to participate in this summit for FBCCI general body members. Have opportunity to create business profile for further networking.

Foreign participants will need $300 to have full participation in the summit without accommodation. For participation with accommodation foreign participants will have to pay $500 as registration fee.

Foreign participants will get these things.  Access to inaugural Ceremony. Access to CNN experience. 3 Night Stay at 5 Star Hotel. Access for all the events. Visa Facilitation. Airport Helpdesk.

B2B matchmaking. Delegates kits and souvenir. Local Hospitality. Networking lunch and dinner. Guided tours, investor's golf and other facilitations.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FBCCI fixes fee for traders to participate in Business Summit
Market committees to face action for price instability in Ramadan
14 defrauded Evaly customers get back Tk 1.45 lakh
Ctg REHAB Fair gets orders worth Tk 108 crore
BD seeks 3rd LNG cargo for March delivery
Chinese firm to invest $8.7m in Ishwardi EPZ
3-day Eid extravaganza kicks off in Ctg Thursday
Adani in talks for $400m debt against Australian coal port assets


Latest News
Bangladesh wants inclusion in Mercosur: Momen
Bangladesh ahead of US in many cases of transparency: Hasan
Canada remains Bangladesh's strong partner tackling Rohingya crisis: Sajjan
Man's throat-slit body stuffed in sack found in Noakhali
Man sentenced to life term for releasing objectionable images of housewife
Run OMS through cards: PM
Khaleda undergoes health check-up at Evercare, returns home
'Chattogram Research Festival' held at CU
British High Commission hosts England, Bangladesh cricket teams
Trader killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Most Read News
BM Container Depot at Ctg introduces world class safety standard
CPJ, rights groups demand to stop harassment of journalist Rozina
HC orders ACC to probe MP Golap's houses in US
Khaleda Zia to be taken to hospital this afternoon
Argentina foreign minister in Dhaka
Fatullah fire: Burnt wife dies, husband in critical condition
India's Congress for resolving water sharing issue with Bangladesh
Girl dies, 4 injured as truck smashes car in Cumilla
Ex-OC Pradeep's wife denied bail
Italy migrant boat capsize death toll rises to 59
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft