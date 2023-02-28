FBCCI fixes fee for traders to participate in Business Summit

The three-day Bangladesh Business Summit-2023 organized by the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) is set to begin on March 11 and conclude on March 13. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the summit.





Bangladeshi Participants who are not member of the FBCCI will need to spend some $400 to participate in this summit from the inaugural ceremony to the concluding ceremony. However, the FBCCI members will need $200 to participate in this summit.





All the participants will have access to all sessions. They will also have access to CNN for displaying their products and prospects.





The participants will get the lunch and snacks within the sessions. Also, they will take part in the Dinner at FBCCI Business Excellence Award 2023. They will also be able to share their business thoughts and knowledge with each other in the B2B matchmaking meet.





Participants will also get their delegates kits and souvenir. There will be an opportunity to create business profile for further networking. Total 200 US dollars will cost to participate in this summit for FBCCI general body members. Have opportunity to create business profile for further networking.





Foreign participants will need $300 to have full participation in the summit without accommodation. For participation with accommodation foreign participants will have to pay $500 as registration fee.





Foreign participants will get these things. Access to inaugural Ceremony. Access to CNN experience. 3 Night Stay at 5 Star Hotel. Access for all the events. Visa Facilitation. Airport Helpdesk.







B2B matchmaking. Delegates kits and souvenir. Local Hospitality. Networking lunch and dinner. Guided tours, investor's golf and other facilitations.