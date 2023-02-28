Market committees to face action for price instability in Ramadan

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) will take action against the market committees in the areas where instability of commodity prices will be seen during the holy month of Ramadan.





The information was revealed on Monday at a view exchange meeting at the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) auditorium in the city on Sunday.





Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh attended the exchange of view meeting as chief guest while DNCRP Director General AHM Shafiquzzaman spoke on the occasion.







Tapan Kanti Ghosh in his address said wholesalers, retailers and importers blame each other over commodity prices and crises. "In fact, you have to find out where the problem is," he added.





Regarding the packaging of products, he said, the first obstacle comes from the traders, not from consumers.





AHM Shafiquzzaman said retailers and wholesalers complain that suppliers are supplying products to the market less than the demand. But the information about how much product is supplied to market every day comes to the Ministry of Commerce from the meeting with importers and marketing companies.







According to data, there should not be a shortage of goods. But still they do not understand why there is instability in the market," he added.





Shafiquzzaman mentioned that importers have adequate stock of all essential commodities. However, if there is instability in any market, action will be taken against that market committee, he added.





He said, "There is no shortage of products, there is a shortage of management. If there is a violation of the price fixed by the government, DNCRP will take necessary measures against traders concerned." BSS