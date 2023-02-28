14 defrauded Evaly customers get back Tk 1.45 lakh

A total 14 clients of controversial e-commerce platform Evaly have got refund of over Tk1.45 lakh earlier got stuck up from online payment gateway SSLCOMMERZ. Evaly refunded the amount on Saturday (25 February) as per a source of the ministry of commerce.







Measures are in place so that defrauded customers get their money back - currently remains stuck up with bKash, Nagad and SSLCOMMERZ - in phases, they said seeking anonymity.





Besides, some other amount is also remaining stuck up with other payment gateways, ministry sources said adding there is a possibility of Tk1.5 crore, currently stuck up in Nagad will be refunded in next few days.





In November 2022, the central commerce ministry's e-commerce cell had asked Evaly to submit data within 11 December about the number of its customers and the amount of money stuck up in various payment gateways.





But, the company failed to comply with the instruction, prompting the ministry to seek information from the gateways. Evaly has more than 200,000 customers, it told the ministry.





So far, over seven million products against purchase orders have been delivered successfully, Evaly claimed in a document. As per Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, the volume of customers' stuck funds with 27 such online shopping platforms would be around Tk525 crore.





As many as 13 companies returned around Tk325 crore of the total blocked money to 37,333 customers until 3 January last, according to commerce ministry sources.





Evaly, however, resumed its operation on 28 October last year following an order of the High Court (HC). A new five-member board of directors was also formed to run the company.





The new board includes former chairman of Evaly Shamima Nasrin, Shamima's mother Farida Talukder Lily, and her sister's husband Md Mamunur Rashid.





The commerce ministry started refunding the money in January last year. Authorities concerned have taken multiple steps in the wake of various scandals by dubious e-commerce platforms.





Evaly founder and Managing Director Mohammad Rassel and his wife and Evaly Chairman Shahima Nasrin were arrested in 2021 following cases filed by customers.





Around Tk25 core of Evaly customers' money now remains stuck up in different payment platforms including Nagad bKash and SSLCOMMERZ.Earlier last month, the government had asked local payment gateways to submit information about the funds stuck up with them from Evaly's customers.Rassel is still in jail while his wife Shamima is currently out on bail and at the helm of the e-commerce platform.